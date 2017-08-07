Latest News

(SPOILERS AHEAD) Game of Thrones’ latest episode has left Twitterati struggling with so many emotions

And the handsome Lannister antihero we have all come to feel sorry for, over time— Jaime — well the fourth episode will probably leave you clutching hearts for Cersei's twin brother, as Bronn pushes him away, saving him from Dracarys' wrath. But does he make it or not — that's the cliffhanger we are talking about.

game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, game of thrones season 7 episode 4 spoilers, game of thrones spoilers, game of thrones episode 4 spoils of war, indian express, indian express news The shortest episode this season had the biggest moments so far too. (Source: Dave Barabas/Twitter)
Sorry Game of Thrones’ fans who are just waking up and scrolling through Facebook with their groggy eyes — it has been a difficult time for the GoT fan after season 7’s latest episode ‘Spoils of War’ aired, so forgive us for the spoilers that are coming your way.

Yes, the Stark kids have been united and Arya probably has added another name to the list thanks to shrewd Littlefinger lurking around Sansa, but the reunion is just one of the moments that literally left us breathing heavily. And a quick look through Twitter, we know we have company.

The shortest episode so far this season had many nail-biting moments, including the cliffhanger to which we’ll get to in some time. But Team Daenerys got that one scene they were waiting for, probably all these seasons, ever since Dany held the dragon eggs close to her, like a mother embracing her children. Yes, Dracarys breathed fire on the Lannisters’ army! You heard us.

Speaking of Bronn, yes the Lannister brothers have just the reasons to pay their debts to him, and just give him the castle he has been eyeing at. But did he have to strike at Dany’s baby for that? Well, Twitterati had some mixed feelings about this, although the predominant emotion was crystal clear — NOTHING SHOULD HAPPEN TO THE DRAGONS.

Check out some of the reactions here.

