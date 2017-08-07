(SPOILERS AHEAD) Game of Thrones’ latest episode has left Twitterati struggling with so many emotions

- Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4: Arya returns to Winterfell, Daenerys’ dragon wreaks havoc on Lannister army
Sorry Game of Thrones’ fans who are just waking up and scrolling through Facebook with their groggy eyes — it has been a difficult time for the GoT fan after season 7’s latest episode ‘Spoils of War’ aired, so forgive us for the spoilers that are coming your way.
Yes, the Stark kids have been united and Arya probably has added another name to the list thanks to shrewd Littlefinger lurking around Sansa, but the reunion is just one of the moments that literally left us breathing heavily. And a quick look through Twitter, we know we have company.
The shortest episode so far this season had many nail-biting moments, including the cliffhanger to which we’ll get to in some time. But Team Daenerys got that one scene they were waiting for, probably all these seasons, ever since Dany held the dragon eggs close to her, like a mother embracing her children. Yes, Dracarys breathed fire on the Lannisters’ army! You heard us.
And the handsome Lannister antihero we have all come to feel sorry for, over time— Jaime — well the fourth episode will probably leave you clutching hearts for Cersei’s twin brother, as Bronn pushes him away, saving him from Dracarys’ wrath. But does he make it or not — that’s the cliffhanger we are talking about.
Speaking of Bronn, yes the Lannister brothers have just the reasons to pay their debts to him, and just give him the castle he has been eyeing at. But did he have to strike at Dany’s baby for that? Well, Twitterati had some mixed feelings about this, although the predominant emotion was crystal clear — NOTHING SHOULD HAPPEN TO THE DRAGONS.
Check out some of the reactions here.
When the Dothraki were screaming into battle along with Drogon screeching#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/PoXpoT98x1
— Nymeria (@MiniDianaRoss) August 7, 2017
They can make an entire series around Arya Stark and her life as an assassin and it’ll be the greatest show ever created #GamesOfThrones
— Bad_Influence (@Speed_Dmon) August 7, 2017
Arya when she stared at Little Finger #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/KSc8dfsTXe
— Ryan Hawkes (@rhawkes11) August 7, 2017
“I almost died for you.”
Bran: #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/tXUIatcjhQ
— Whit (@I_Slayy) August 7, 2017
Bran looking at Little Finger like #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Dh8UUbPJLJ
— Mica (@MicasHoneymoon) August 7, 2017
#GameofThrones
Jon: I died and came back to life.
Bran: Caw caw I’m a bird.
Arya: I’m a magical assassin.
Sansa: pic.twitter.com/2alSO3IdVX
— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) August 7, 2017
Bran: I’m the Three-eyed raven.
Arya: I have a list of people I’m going to kill.
Sansa:#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/vSwtuOvSGE
— Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 7, 2017
Sansa realizing her sister’s been out here in these streets #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/2V4HtEvoyo
— CeCe (@yosoycece712) August 7, 2017
Sansa’s face when she realizes she’s the new Rickon of the Starks that are left. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8V7pdguRIp
— Alyna Campero (@AlynaBelen) August 7, 2017
Remember the last time Jon Snow went in a cave with a woman?#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/3GvygAUNua
— Trisha Dulku 🇨🇦 (@TrishaDulku) August 7, 2017
It took 7 Seasons but it was worth every second for this moment: #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/xlTOwDXAIG
— Dave Barabas (@Dave_Barabas) August 7, 2017
Cersei and Daenerys in a restaurant
Cersei : I am hungry
Daenerys: Lets have Roasted Lannisters *Calls Dracarys* #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1x4zJmCAvf
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 7, 2017
Retweet if you want to give some money to this man. #GameOfThrones #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/aN00G31oCA
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 7, 2017
Arya: I am No One.
Bran: I am the Three Eyed raven.
Jon: I am King in The North.
Sansa: pic.twitter.com/UObLIvhLtp
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 7, 2017
Everytime my colleague goes to boss and asks for a leave. pic.twitter.com/fDu1lSqOw9
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 7, 2017
