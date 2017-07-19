Latest News

Game of Thrones has a Harry Potter connection, and Twitterati can’t stop talking about it

Astonished to see the Harry Potter connection in Game of Thrones, fans started posting their thoughts on social media networking sites.

By: Trends Desk | Published:July 19, 2017 9:57 pm
game of thrones season 7, got season 7, game of thrones S7, harry potter got, game of thrones restricted library, harry potter, professor slughorn, samwell tarly, indian express, indian express news Did you notice the Harry Potter twist in GOT? (Source: Twitter)
Related News

The seventh season of Game of Thrones is on air, and so is the hysteria surrounding it. With too much hype around the fantasy drama series, every scene of the TV show is under heavy scrutiny by the viewers. In one such scene from the first episode, Samwell Tarly wishes to enter Citadel library’s “restricted section” when actor Jim Broadbent stops him from accessing it.

Doesn’t the word “restricted section” ring a bell and take you back to the world of Harry Potter? After all, Hermoine Granger was always in the library, and she even got Harry Potter and Ron Weasley to accompany her to that particular section by hiding themselves under the invisibility cloak. Well, that’s not all. What’s baffling is that Broadbent was the actor to play Professor Slughorn, who had given the information about horcruxes to Tom Riddle, after he told him he couldn’t find it in the restricted area.

Astonished to see the Harry Potter connection in GOT, fans started posting their thoughts on social media networking sites. It was quite a bolt out of the blue, as apart from the fact that both the series are immensely loved, the two have little in common. While the former preaches that good can triumph over evil if one is brave enough to fight against it, the latter throws the spotlight on how the most loyal ones can lose their fate to death.

With jokes and memes on the “library link”, Twitterati just can’t stop talking about it. Steal a glance at some of the funniest tweets here.

What a thrilling connection, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 19: Latest News