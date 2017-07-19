Game of Thrones has a Harry Potter connection, and Twitterati can’t stop talking about it

Did you notice the Harry Potter twist in GOT? (Source: Twitter) Did you notice the Harry Potter twist in GOT? (Source: Twitter)

The seventh season of Game of Thrones is on air, and so is the hysteria surrounding it. With too much hype around the fantasy drama series, every scene of the TV show is under heavy scrutiny by the viewers. In one such scene from the first episode, Samwell Tarly wishes to enter Citadel library’s “restricted section” when actor Jim Broadbent stops him from accessing it.

Doesn’t the word “restricted section” ring a bell and take you back to the world of Harry Potter? After all, Hermoine Granger was always in the library, and she even got Harry Potter and Ron Weasley to accompany her to that particular section by hiding themselves under the invisibility cloak. Well, that’s not all. What’s baffling is that Broadbent was the actor to play Professor Slughorn, who had given the information about horcruxes to Tom Riddle, after he told him he couldn’t find it in the restricted area.

Astonished to see the Harry Potter connection in GOT, fans started posting their thoughts on social media networking sites. It was quite a bolt out of the blue, as apart from the fact that both the series are immensely loved, the two have little in common. While the former preaches that good can triumph over evil if one is brave enough to fight against it, the latter throws the spotlight on how the most loyal ones can lose their fate to death.

With jokes and memes on the “library link”, Twitterati just can’t stop talking about it. Steal a glance at some of the funniest tweets here.

The part where Sam goes to the restricted section and reads about how to destroy horcruxes #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/i3RTXVeU9q — Tara Ross (@rosstara) July 17, 2017

SAM IS TALKING TO SLUGHORN ABOUT THE RESTRICTED SECTION #GameOfThones — Lydia (@LKEJones) July 17, 2017

Clearly no one left Sam an invisibility cloak to get into the restricted section of the library (you know you were thinking it) #GoTS7 — Allison Fennessy (@allisonfenn) July 17, 2017

So where just not going to notice that this guy got asked about the “Restricted Section” in #GameOfThones & #HarryPotter #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/64IGjqsLVx — Chris Rivera (@Slangin_Smilez) July 17, 2017

DONT OPEN THE BOOK FROM THE RESTRICTED SECTION IT’s GOING TO SCREAM #gameofthrones — Melissa Rosenberg (@melroseee) July 17, 2017

omg it’s LITERALLY called the restricted section I thought I was making a harry potter joke but apparently not — Melissa Rosenberg (@melroseee) July 17, 2017

Imagine having a coveted role in two separate beloved series and you have lines about the restricted section of the library in both. — Jessica Guard (@jessguard) July 17, 2017

Lol at Sam asking Professor Slughorn for access to the restricted section without bringing him crystallized pineapple. Idiot #GameOfThrones — Mason (@MasonJar38) July 17, 2017

Sam & Tom both going to the same person to get access to the restricted section #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/fyIkCcJKVc — Hershé ♉ (@D0wJ0nEs) July 17, 2017

What a thrilling connection, isn’t it?

