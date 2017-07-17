Twitterati lose calm after spotting Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones season 7 premiere (no other spoilers)

ED Sheeran’s appearance on the show has resulted in a tumultuous response on social media — from people in disbelief to those fans who couldn’t have enough of the Shape of You hit-maker. (Source: Alex Zalben/Twitter) ED Sheeran’s appearance on the show has resulted in a tumultuous response on social media — from people in disbelief to those fans who couldn’t have enough of the Shape of You hit-maker. (Source: Alex Zalben/Twitter)

Game of Thrones season 7 premiered across the world on July 17, although closer home, we are still a couple of hours away from getting to see the first episode. But the anticipation of Game of Thrones across the country as they wait for the season to begin already is quite palpable, if the Internet is anything to go by. As Indians get ready to watch the fight for the Iron Throne, their tweets are a reflection of how their obsession with the series has reached a new level. From giving a Game of Thrones context for anything from Mumbai locals to hinting at how Hansa from Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah could be a fundamental character in the GoT, here is how Indians are waiting for the Winter to come.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Pic 1 : Number of seeders Pic 2 : Number of leechers #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/zzlfUni5nu — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 17, 2017

This is how you feel when you find Mumbai local empty. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iNfORvQtgR — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 17, 2017

As much as Indians are trying to be wary of spoilers doing the rounds of the Internet, one face that has been unavoidable and is doing the rounds of the Internet is that of the Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran. Sorry for the spoiler guys but yes, expect to see the singer doing a cameo in season 7’s premiere episode when you tune in to watch it in just a couple of hours. Sheeran’s appearance on the show has resulted in a tumultuous response on social media — from people in disbelief to those fans who couldn’t have enough of the Shape of You hit-maker.

Check out some of the reactions that began doing the rounds of the Internet after the premiere.

Spoiler: the next six episodes are an Ed Sheeran concert. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) July 17, 2017

House Banks is at the ready. Bring the pain. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/spOv5cEQzJ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 17, 2017

Look watch #gameofthones tonight or suffer the spoilers at work tomorrow. No leaving the room! This is a subtweet. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 17, 2017

There she is! I have a love hate relationship with Khaleesi. But one thing I love? This new coat! Work! #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/yrBEqncS29 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 17, 2017

Arya: “That’s a pretty song.”

Ed Sheeran: “It’s a new one… off my brand new album, ‘Divide,’ in stores now!!!!”#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nsAumXug7K — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) July 17, 2017

