George RR Martin’s publishers REFUSED to recognise him, and Twitterati can’t stop making jokes

Game of Thrones has gone on to become one of the most popular shows all across the globe, but GOT fans are still waiting for author George RR Martin's book The Winds of Winter to come soon onto the bookstore shelves.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 8, 2017 9:40 pm
george rr martin, game of thrones, game of thrones the winds of winter, the winds of winter, george rr martin book, got tv series, got book, indian express, indian express news Will we ever read The Winds of Winter? (Source: Twitter)
The success of Game of Thrones has reached new heights with hair-raising episodes from Season 7 every week. The TV series has gone on to become one of the most popular shows all across the globe, but GOT fans are still waiting for author George RR Martin’s book The Winds of Winter to come soon to bookstore shelves. A while ago, the author had teased the unveiling of the book next year. However, no one was really convinced… NO, not even the publishers. After all, procrastination can only take you so far. Poking fun at his own expense, he shared a funny text message on Twitter, and his fans were quite amused.

“I am in New York city, and everywhere I go people know me, stop me on the street, ask for selfies. The only place where I was not recognised was my publisher’s offices, where the security guards demanded to see my ID,” he wrote.

Take a look at the tweet here.

As expected, his tweet went viral, and people couldn’t stop laughing at it. What’s more, some Twitter users also replied back to him with cheeky sarcastic one-liners. “Maybe if the publisher saw you more often? *Looking away, whistling*,” one user tweeted out.

Check out some hilarious Twitter reactions below.

Meanwhile, did you know that the author is also set to unveil a comprehensive history of the Targaryen family in the first Fire and Blood book — which has been said to be out in late 2018 or early 2019? Do you think The Winds of Winter will be out by next year? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

 

