George RR Martin’s publishers REFUSED to recognise him, and Twitterati can’t stop making jokes

Will we ever read The Winds of Winter? (Source: Twitter) Will we ever read The Winds of Winter? (Source: Twitter)

The success of Game of Thrones has reached new heights with hair-raising episodes from Season 7 every week. The TV series has gone on to become one of the most popular shows all across the globe, but GOT fans are still waiting for author George RR Martin’s book The Winds of Winter to come soon to bookstore shelves. A while ago, the author had teased the unveiling of the book next year. However, no one was really convinced… NO, not even the publishers. After all, procrastination can only take you so far. Poking fun at his own expense, he shared a funny text message on Twitter, and his fans were quite amused.

“I am in New York city, and everywhere I go people know me, stop me on the street, ask for selfies. The only place where I was not recognised was my publisher’s offices, where the security guards demanded to see my ID,” he wrote.

Take a look at the tweet here.

As expected, his tweet went viral, and people couldn’t stop laughing at it. What’s more, some Twitter users also replied back to him with cheeky sarcastic one-liners. “Maybe if the publisher saw you more often? *Looking away, whistling*,” one user tweeted out.

Check out some hilarious Twitter reactions below.

Maybee if the publisher saw you more often?

*Looking away, whisteling* — Absolut Unik Nr. 13 (@Kong_Kret) August 4, 2017

to their defense, you haven’t turned in anything for awhile… — Dane (@GreatDaneUJ) August 4, 2017

When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. Until the seas go dry and mountains blow in the winds like leaves. Only then WoW is out — Eric Wood (@ewood0529) August 4, 2017

Guard: “if you’re GRRM, name everyone present at the Tower of Joy.” — Darryl Mansel (@Seedalicious) August 4, 2017

What are you doing in your publisher’s offices? 🤔 — X (@Manscavenger) August 4, 2017

Did you introduce yourself as the writer and editor of the acclaimed WILD CARDS series? It might have worked. — BryndenBFish (@BryndenBFish) August 4, 2017

FINISH THE DAMN BOOK GEORGE!! — Xain Gardezi (@MultaniSaint) August 5, 2017

Meanwhile, did you know that the author is also set to unveil a comprehensive history of the Targaryen family in the first Fire and Blood book — which has been said to be out in late 2018 or early 2019? Do you think The Winds of Winter will be out by next year? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd