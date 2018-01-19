REVEALED! ‘Game of Thrones’ fans finally know what author George RR Martin is up to

So, what is the ‘very busy fantasy author’ George RR Martin actually doing? (Source: What’s George Doing Today/Facebook) So, what is the ‘very busy fantasy author’ George RR Martin actually doing? (Source: What’s George Doing Today/Facebook)

Game of Thrones season 7 finale, The Dragon and The Wolf left its avid viewers in shock with puzzling questions and a really long time to wait. But, for the novel lovers, it’s even worse as the last edition A Dance with Dragons, was released seven years ago. Since then, people can’t stop wondering as to what author George RR Martin has been up to.

The long anticipation seemingly came to an end for some fans when cartoonists Aaron Lenk and Peter Chiykowski created a Facebook page, What’s George Doing Today — based on fictional daily life doses from the A Song of Ice and Fire author’s life. It looks like they clearly share the agony with a pinch of salt and humour to the otherwise frustrating situation of the fans.

So what is the ‘very busy fantasy author’ actually doing?

The results are pretty hilarious. Martin seems to be busy with his gardening and looks like he is in the mood for some organic food. In this post, we can see him growing tomatoes and it’s the caption that is making it sassy.

The author looks quite chilled out in the following posts, and his easy-going ways seem to be making his fans impatient.

Let’s hope we get some real updates from the ‘busy’ author soon, otherwise people might just think that the Facebook page is actually his official one.

