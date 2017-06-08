Latest News

Twitterati applaud Wonder Woman Gal Gadot for shooting when 5 months pregnant

"Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot: served in Israeli military, filmed while pregnant, actress, model. how can you not love this movie. #girlpower".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 8, 2017 1:35 pm
wonder woman, gal gadot, gal gadot pregnancy, twitter reactions on gal gadot's preganacy, indian express, indian express news Gal Gadot is indeed one of a kind. (Source: File Photo)

Wonder Women released in India on June 2, and since then there has been no end to the praise showered on the film. Contrary to other superhero films, which end up affirming gender stereotypes, Wonder Woman fascinatingly reverses them. A far cry from the damsel in distress, Wonder Woman saves her man from a drowning aeroplane, while saving the world. Apart from the film, it’s Gal Gadot’s performance as Wonder Woman that has also garnered a lot of applause.

But what makes her performance even more special is a little revelation by the actress herself. Though there were news about Gadot’s pregnancy a couple of months back, we now know for a fact that the actress was five months pregnant when she had to re-shoot certain parts of the film in November. Yes, indeed. While Gadot was saving the world and fighting with swords, she was also carrying a baby, negating all myths that pregnancy puts a stop on work.
This revelation has created quite a buzz among fans, and people on social media are not only surprised but have taken to various online platforms to appreciate her spirit.

Much like what she says, it is perhaps time to stop calling woman ‘the weaker sex’. Because clearly they are not.

We agree.

And of course there are lesser mortals like us.

People could not get enough of Gadot, and frankly neither can we.

