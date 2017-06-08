Twitterati applaud Wonder Woman Gal Gadot for shooting when 5 months pregnant

Gal Gadot is indeed one of a kind. (Source: File Photo) Gal Gadot is indeed one of a kind. (Source: File Photo)

Wonder Women released in India on June 2, and since then there has been no end to the praise showered on the film. Contrary to other superhero films, which end up affirming gender stereotypes, Wonder Woman fascinatingly reverses them. A far cry from the damsel in distress, Wonder Woman saves her man from a drowning aeroplane, while saving the world. Apart from the film, it’s Gal Gadot’s performance as Wonder Woman that has also garnered a lot of applause.

But what makes her performance even more special is a little revelation by the actress herself. Though there were news about Gadot’s pregnancy a couple of months back, we now know for a fact that the actress was five months pregnant when she had to re-shoot certain parts of the film in November. Yes, indeed. While Gadot was saving the world and fighting with swords, she was also carrying a baby, negating all myths that pregnancy puts a stop on work.

This revelation has created quite a buzz among fans, and people on social media are not only surprised but have taken to various online platforms to appreciate her spirit.

turns out Gal Gadot was FIVE MONTHS PREGNANT while filming Wonder Woman in case anyone needs to be reminded that she’s actually a superhero — Margaret Pereira (@margpereira) June 7, 2017

Much like what she says, it is perhaps time to stop calling woman ‘the weaker sex’. Because clearly they are not.

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won a grand slam & Gal Gadot was pregnant while she filmed Wonder Woman, and we’re the weaker sex how? — Heen (@heenatbh) June 6, 2017

“Wonder Woman” @GalGadot shows that women are strong enough to pursue their dreams and careers without abortion. http://t.co/DVW0WEvJck — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 6, 2017

We agree.

Gal Gadot was 5 months pregnant while filming some scenes for Wonder Woman. Women are incredible — Kaylie Heyner (@kaylieheyner) June 5, 2017

#WonderWoman was cool; I loved all the fight scenes! Even cooler is the fact that @GalGadot was pregnant during the filming of the movie! — Leah Preble (@LeahintheStreet) June 8, 2017

And of course there are lesser mortals like us.

apparently @GalGadot was pregnant filming #WonderWoman and I won’t even go to Spin if it’s raining 🤷🏻‍♀️ — CassieF (@cassiefio) June 8, 2017

People could not get enough of Gadot, and frankly neither can we.

Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot: served in Israeli military, filmed while pregnant, actress, model. how can you not love this movie. #girlpower — Kiernan Foley (@kiernan_foley) June 7, 2017

