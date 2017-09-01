Only in Express

Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins shut online trolls who ridiculed two Sri Lankan women dressed as Wonder Woman

Irked by the incident one user decided to post the photo on Twitter and ask Tweeple what they felt about the two ladies. But it all came to an end when director of the Hollywood blockbuster, Patty Jenkins, and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot came out in support of the two women.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 1, 2017 10:13 pm
The two ladies participated in the Comic Con festival held in Colombo earlier in August and was trolled online. (Source: Twitter/ file photo)
Every day there are hundreds of people on the Internet who are bullied or trolled, often for ridiculous reasons. Recently, two Sri Lankan women were trolled on Facebook after their pictures dressed as ‘Wonder Woman’ were shared. They participated in the recently held Comic Con 2017 event in Colombo, and after the event, the photographers of the festival posted a few photos online. Soon their photo became a viral meme and many made fun of them and ridiculed them.

Irked by the incident, one user decided to post the photo on Twitter and ask Tweeple what they felt about the two ladies. Posting the photo on the micro-blogging site Twitter user @Pasan_Mathisha wrote: “These women cosplayed Wonder Woman at Sri Lanka Comic Con, and now being ridiculed on social media. RT if you think they look amazing!” He also posted a few memes that were doing rounds on Facebook.

Mathisha even tagged the cast and crew of the Wonder Woman film to extend its reach. His tweet subsequently went viral with more than 43,000 retweets and over 60,000 shares. Many users were shocked to know that the cosplayers were being trolled and failed to understand why they were being trolled in the first place.

DC comics’illustrator Mitch Gerads too slammed the trolls and came out to support them.

But it all came to an end when director of the Hollywood blockbuster, Patty Jenkins, came out in support of the two women. Jenkins tagged on-screen Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and tweeted, “The look so great, strong and beautiful!!! Such amazing work and costumes.”

Elated by the response, one of the women, Amaya Suriyapperuma, who was being trolled thanked Jenkins for her support. She again replied to Suriyapperuma and tweeted a beautiful message that is winning hearts on Twitter. “You’re the real thing. Out there representing with honor and a great spirit. A real amazon. You made us all proud. Thank you!”

Soon Gadot herself echoed similar views and lauded both the women. “Looking amazing ladies! @amayasurii @SeshaniCooray,” Gadot tweeted on Friday.

