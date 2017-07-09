Latest News

G20 Summit: Indian Twitterati are busy captioning this FAKE photo, but it’s still hilarious

Not many may have noticed that the original photo didn't have Vladimir Putin in the photo at all. So, while one user alleged it was photoshopped by Russian press, the actual photo by the Associated Press shows that the chair in which Putin has been photoshopped belonged to Theresa May.

As the name tag was also morphed it probably did not grab their attention. (Source: Twitter)
World leaders were busy with their two-day G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and so were Netizens. While a group of 20 rich and developing countries discussed varied positions on climate change, trade, migration and how to deal with rising terrorism, people – particularly on Twitter – were observing everything very closely. Yes, as photographers from the world press documented the important gathering, the very vigilant Twiteratti played their role by giving hilarious twists to these images. Be it Angela Merkel’s eye roll at Putin, or Trump and Merkel’s photo with her hands covering her face, they missed nothing.

If you think it was only Twitterati from the West who were interested in global leaders, you are wrong. Indian Twitterati loves the captioning game as well, and on numerous occasions have left us LOL-ing. Now, the latest photo to catch their fancy is one of several world leaders gathering together in a serious “discussion”, with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the centre, and US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (just behind Putin) gathering around looking very intently at Putin.

This photo has become butt of a lot of jokes mainly because of the expressions on Trump’s and Erdogan’s face.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as US President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, prior to the first working session on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg. (Source: AP)

The results of the caption contest are hilarious, however, may probably didn’t realise that the picture was fake!

Yes, Putin was not present in the actual photo and one user alleged it was photoshopped by Russian press. The actual photo by the Associated Press (above) shows that the chair in which Putin has been photoshopped belonged to Theresa May.

As the name tag was also morphed it probably did not grab their attention. Nevertheless, these desi memes are bang on, and most Indian will relate to it.

Sample these.

Relatable, right? If you have enjoyed these, here are best of G20 memes and jokes:

Which is your favourite meme, let us know in comments below.

