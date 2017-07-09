G20 Summit: Indian Twitterati are busy captioning this FAKE photo, but it’s still hilarious

As the name tag was also morphed it probably did not grab their attention. (Source: Twitter) As the name tag was also morphed it probably did not grab their attention. (Source: Twitter)

World leaders were busy with their two-day G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and so were Netizens. While a group of 20 rich and developing countries discussed varied positions on climate change, trade, migration and how to deal with rising terrorism, people – particularly on Twitter – were observing everything very closely. Yes, as photographers from the world press documented the important gathering, the very vigilant Twiteratti played their role by giving hilarious twists to these images. Be it Angela Merkel’s eye roll at Putin, or Trump and Merkel’s photo with her hands covering her face, they missed nothing.

If you think it was only Twitterati from the West who were interested in global leaders, you are wrong. Indian Twitterati loves the captioning game as well, and on numerous occasions have left us LOL-ing. Now, the latest photo to catch their fancy is one of several world leaders gathering together in a serious “discussion”, with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the centre, and US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (just behind Putin) gathering around looking very intently at Putin.

This photo has become butt of a lot of jokes mainly because of the expressions on Trump’s and Erdogan’s face.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as US President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, prior to the first working session on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg. (Source: AP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as US President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, prior to the first working session on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg. (Source: AP)

The results of the caption contest are hilarious, however, may probably didn’t realise that the picture was fake!

Yes, Putin was not present in the actual photo and one user alleged it was photoshopped by Russian press. The actual photo by the Associated Press (above) shows that the chair in which Putin has been photoshopped belonged to Theresa May.

Left – original picture from G-20.

Right – the same picture “edited” by Russian media. pic.twitter.com/zPtS2pQB75 — Fuat Hudaverdi (@fuadhud) July 8, 2017

As the name tag was also morphed it probably did not grab their attention. Nevertheless, these desi memes are bang on, and most Indian will relate to it.

Sample these.

Trump : Phir Kya huva bhai

Putin: Baad me batata hu abhi Teri bhabhi khadi he piche pic.twitter.com/ksnJ2nsKE4 — Joker (@JokerBazzz) July 9, 2017

Trump: Bhai, ab tu khud hi bata de tune mere election jeetne mein kaise madad ki? CNN ne dimaag ki dahi kar rakhi hai.. mai khud confused hu pic.twitter.com/2ZqOkUl9ba — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 9, 2017

When an Engineering student comes back to the hostel after a Tinder date pic.twitter.com/2h5Hy4WzWG — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 9, 2017

Bhai notes dede, me fail ho jaunga pic.twitter.com/Ns55zlnxko — Tweeter Legends (@TweeterLegends) July 9, 2017

“Bata wo ladki kaun thi tere sath” pic.twitter.com/ovntPTE7lL — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) July 9, 2017

Bhai GST samjha de pic.twitter.com/jwp93VKU1a — Mojo (@Singhlicious) July 9, 2017

bhai kya pooch rahe interview me ? Technical bhi pooch rahe kya? pic.twitter.com/C7ChLn1Wwi — CA Maithun (@Being_Humor) July 9, 2017

*When you are dating the hottest girl in the college*

Every guy in the college :

Bhai kaise pataya ? pic.twitter.com/F2arDE7C8y — Kishan Singh (@kishan00747) July 9, 2017

Putin:-Today I will tell you how I rigged #USPresidentPolls Rest:- pic.twitter.com/mcKA8I1ntK — धवल पटेल (@dhaval241086) July 9, 2017

Relatives trying to convince you for marriage when you attend a family function pic.twitter.com/Cv3UiN2NRX — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) July 9, 2017

Relatable, right? If you have enjoyed these, here are best of G20 memes and jokes:

Dekh beti.. ek na ek din toh sasural jana hi tha.. pic.twitter.com/KW4QrHIlnU — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 8, 2017

Pic1: I cant deal with you 😡

Pic2: Lets break up 😤

Pic3: Accha hua chali gayi. Bhai hai tu mera. 😭

Pic4: Trust me, we are just friends! 😕 pic.twitter.com/rkl0rX0Ks2 — Swag Baba™ v3.2 (@0__1) July 7, 2017

Sorry bro, didn’t know he is your son pic.twitter.com/9cWCCi5M9r — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) July 8, 2017

That guy in the class who doesn’t leave the books till the last moment before an exam. pic.twitter.com/MhfgY9mDCb — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) July 9, 2017

Sometimes you just take one look at someone & know you want to travel the world with them. pic.twitter.com/V7Xggk5IHW — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) July 8, 2017

Life imitates art pic.twitter.com/UfQWC7gCME — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) July 7, 2017

PUTIN: And then I said “let’s compare hand sizes”

MERKEL: … pic.twitter.com/7d3ymG9hLG — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2017

Which is your favourite meme, let us know in comments below.

