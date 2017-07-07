G20 summit: It’s raining memes and jokes as Donald Trump and Angela Merkel meet

US president Donald Trump and German chancellor Angela Merkel in conversation during the first working session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (Source: AP) US president Donald Trump and German chancellor Angela Merkel in conversation during the first working session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (Source: AP)

Top world leaders are currently in Hamburg, Germany attending the G20 summit. As the global powers discuss terrorism, trade and climate change during the summit it is only natural to have great coverage and media presence. So, as politicians around the world met and greeted each other, shutterbugs captured every moment at the venue, be it the bilateral talks or the round table discussions, everything was caught on lens.

And during the summit, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met twice and the two leaders were photographed. However, something was wrong in their expressions and the very vigilant Twitterati could not ignore it. And you can’t blame them completely, given what happened last time when the two met in the US at the White House and the POTUS refused to shake hands with Merkel, the world was watching in anticipation what would happen this time.

Political experts and environmentalists hoped that Merkel would be able to convince Trump from pulling out of the Paris climate accord, as she had done earlier in convincing President Bush in 2007. But, Netizens were more keen on seeing how they exchanged pleasantries.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say about these photos when German Chancellor met POTUS on the eve of G20 summit.

Their facial reactions look like what you’d see in the poster for a bad buddy comedy. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 6, 2017

Their facial reactions look like what you’d see in the poster for a bad buddy comedy. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 6, 2017

I met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Didn’t go well. It’s hard for me to respect any woman who has NEVER been in a beauty pageant. pic.twitter.com/tSVO1asu7p — Donald J. Trump (@RealDonaldTrFan) July 6, 2017

This has to be the weirdest photo of a meeting of two world leaders ever! #Trump #Merkel #Trumkel pic.twitter.com/ltriO3sBk6 — Cas Mudde 🤘 (@CasMudde) July 6, 2017

Resolved: That Trump-Merkel photo means we have the new sitcom we’ve all been waiting for… pic.twitter.com/iCQtbHtXRT — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) July 6, 2017

PHOTOGRAPHER: Okay, I’ll take the photo on 3.

TRUMP: Great

MERKEL: Got it

PHOTOGRAPHER: 1…2…[faints, collapses onto button taking photo] pic.twitter.com/JrOIr0HnuI — Mark Berman (@markberman) July 6, 2017

The two leaders were captured again after the meeting and Merkel was seen holding hands up to her face. People interpreted it as they chose and soon it became a hit meme with scores of people giving it hilarious captions, few even tried to guess what was the bad news that shocked her so much!

Angela Merkel is all of us. pic.twitter.com/llurfDALLa — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 7, 2017

“I invented the Internet”

“No you didn’t”

“I can see through brick walls”

“No you can’t”

“I own fourteen dinosaurs, all alive”

“Please stop” pic.twitter.com/sbdUFTvVhq — NewsThump (@newsthump) July 7, 2017

Trump: hey angela

Merkel: …

Trump: me again

Merkel: ………

Trump: i’m still president

Merkel: pic.twitter.com/XjTcWhzg4f — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 7, 2017

Trump :Hey Angela, I want to build a wall on the mexican border. Like Berlin wall. You know Berlin Wall Angela ?

Merkel: … pic.twitter.com/ZlwvStJPj7 — Doroze (@Doroze) July 7, 2017

Here we see President Trump seconds after he spit in Merkel’s face. He didn’t, but I like to think he did. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KTdxj3mggE — Danny Covfefe🍦🍦🐸 (@Daniel_Ohana) July 7, 2017

you ask, I deliver pic.twitter.com/hmut3sfjgT — Jorg Ian Floren (@jorgianfloren) July 7, 2017

“and then I told Vlad all of NATO’s plans to defend against Russian attack & he was impressed just very impressed at my military knowledge” pic.twitter.com/jpqumHCDvS — FackingFulcans (@Fackingfulcans) July 7, 2017

.I’m pretty sure, it went like this. pic.twitter.com/J39MHOaR9d — Henning Flaskamp (@HerrDienst) July 7, 2017

“I couldn’t find a hotel room. Do you mind if Melania and I stay at your place?” pic.twitter.com/lS0jj1fXHx — FackingFulcans (@Fackingfulcans) July 7, 2017

“I couldn’t find a hotel room. Do you mind if Melania and I stay at your place?” pic.twitter.com/lS0jj1fXHx — FackingFulcans (@Fackingfulcans) July 7, 2017

Trump asked Merkel:

Is “Paris agreement” a fake news ???

:p :p pic.twitter.com/yZMyzgt0Z2 — Rami Haidar Ahmad (@HaidarBig) July 7, 2017

#trumpG20

TRUMP: Angela, where do you keep your SS soldiers? They are great just great the very best. MERKEL: pic.twitter.com/w1HMifEQaj — FackingFulcans (@Fackingfulcans) July 7, 2017

Meanwhile, anti-globalization activists set dozens of cars ablaze and protesters tried unsuccessfully to block leaders’ delegations from getting to the downtown convention centre where the summit is being held.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd