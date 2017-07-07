Latest News

G20 summit: It’s raining memes and jokes as Donald Trump and Angela Merkel meet

Ever since the two world leaders Donald Trump and Angela Merkel met in Hamburg Twitterati can't keep calm. Various pictures of the two leaders have become a hit meme and Tweeple are having a great time captioning it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 7, 2017 10:11 pm
donald trump, angela merkel, g20 summit, hamburg g20 summit, trump merkel, trump merkel metting g20, trump merkel jokes, trump merkel memes, world news, indian express US president Donald Trump and German chancellor Angela Merkel in conversation during the first working session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (Source: AP)
Top world leaders are currently in Hamburg, Germany attending the G20 summit. As the global powers discuss terrorism, trade and climate change during the summit it is only natural to have great coverage and media presence. So, as politicians around the world met and greeted each other, shutterbugs captured every moment at the venue, be it the bilateral talks or the round table discussions, everything was caught on lens.

And during the summit, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met twice and the two leaders were photographed. However, something was wrong in their expressions and the very vigilant Twitterati could not ignore it. And you can’t blame them completely, given what happened last time when the two met in the US at the White House and the POTUS refused to shake hands with Merkel, the world was watching in anticipation what would happen this time.

Political experts and environmentalists hoped that Merkel would be able to convince Trump from pulling out of the Paris climate accord, as she had done earlier in convincing President Bush in 2007. But, Netizens were more keen on seeing how they exchanged pleasantries.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say about these photos when German Chancellor met POTUS on the eve of G20 summit.

The two leaders were captured again after the meeting and Merkel was seen holding hands up to her face. People interpreted it as they chose and soon it became a hit meme with scores of people giving it hilarious captions, few even tried to guess what was the bad news that shocked her so much!

Meanwhile, anti-globalization activists set dozens of cars ablaze and protesters tried unsuccessfully to block leaders’ delegations from getting to the downtown convention centre where the summit is being held.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

