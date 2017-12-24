Top News

This man spent a week with girls and shared his experience in this hilarious Twitter thread

Roberto Carlos, a Twitter user has presented a similar first-hand account after he lived with girls for one week. On December 17, he tweeted, "A thread about what I learned whilst living with girls for one week is going live at 10pm" and he did keep his words.

Published: December 24, 2017 8:23 pm
Girls, do these words ring true?
Staying with women, as many men would agree, can be quite a task. There are different things they have to take care of, and while it appear insignificant to the male eye, it is definitely not the case for them. Men often accuse women of being difficult, and well if women are asked they too will say the same. The war between these two genders have been going on since time immemorial and each has some or the other misgivings and stereotypical notions about the other.

But what if a man spends few days with women and lives to tell the tale of how exactly things unfolds?  Roberto Carlos, a Twitter user has presented a similar first-hand account after he lived with girls for one week. On December 17, he tweeted, “A thread about what I learned whilst living with girls for one week is going live at 10pm” and he did keep his words. In 30 tweets, Carlos broke it down for the general populace of how girls behave amongst themselves, and well the result is hilarious.  From writing that “When girls are trying to be quiet they make most of their noise with the “SSSHHHHHHHHHHH” to cautioning all the men out there that whatever they message girls, it is almost always dissected and laughed at, the thread is extremely funny.

