Funny job interview tweets that will leave you in splits

Do you have a funny job interview experience? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Do you have a funny job interview experience? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

One might have had faced strict teachers in school, but nothing prepares you for a job interview. Not only do you encounter people you have not seen in your life before, but also, within a stipulated amount of time, you have to convince them that you are indeed worthy of the job and better than the many other aspirant candidates vying for the same job. Job interviews are scary, no questions there. But they can also be funny, but perhaps, only in retrospect.

Deciding to remember the funny bit, people on social media are sharing funny job interview scenarios. Not only are the situations described by them hilarious, but even the conversation between the supposed interviewer and them will leave you in splits. For instance, one shared, “Interviewer: Nothing in your CV qualifies you for this job/ Me: I’m also single but everyone I’ve advised is either in a stable relationship or married,” while another, wrote that when asked what is his qualification, he would say or perhaps have said, “I have a Masters degree in avoiding eye contact”.

Some, sharing their predicament, wrote, “when the interviewer asks what you do in your spare time and you need to act like you don’t go to the bar and drink cheap alcohol in your spare time.” Another, wrote that when asked to talk him themselves, the conversation would be like, ” Interviewer: Tell me about yourself/ Me: I have a lot of experience/Interviewer: Great, can you elaborate?/ Me: They’re bad experiences.”

Read more examples of the hilarious tweets here.

Interviewer: Nothing in your CV qualifies you for this job. Me: I’m also single but everyone I’ve advised is either in a stable relationship or married. pic.twitter.com/5gIzhO9nP3 — Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) February 21, 2018

*at a job interview* “What’s your Qualification?” Me :I have a Masters degree in avoiding eye contact. — forever_akela (@forever_akela) February 20, 2018

when the interviewer asks what you do in your spare time and you need to act like you don’t go to the bar and drink cheap alcohol in your spare time pic.twitter.com/Psr8Vh5QIA — Millie Kae (@kae_millie) February 6, 2018

Me at a job interview pic.twitter.com/wpgbpVrl7I — 멜리싸 ☯ Good Karma Only (@tzunado) February 19, 2018

[job interview] “Tell me about yourself.” I have a lot of experience. “Great, can you elaborate?” They’re bad experiences. — Floyd (@dafloydsta) February 8, 2018

me in a job interview: my greatest strength? I’d have to say that’s the fact I would not plunge this company into a ‘mad max’ style dystopia — Rachel (@underthenettle) February 20, 2018

I just realized I did an entire skype job interview with these framed Jeff Goldblum photos from my birthday party in the background pic.twitter.com/7D8iGXWL0k — Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) January 11, 2018

the me I describe during a job interview vs the me that comes into work everyday pic.twitter.com/vVWfb9gNDH — ayah (@AyahIfteiha1499) February 6, 2018

Did you ever have a funny job interview experience? Share with us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd