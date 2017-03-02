Frustrated employee’s resignation letter on toilet paper is going viral on the Internet

The user, who goes by the username ‘Girlofgodsbadday’ on Reddit shared a photo of the letter with the caption “My husband’s letter of resignation”. (Source: Girlofgodsbadday/Reddit) The user, who goes by the username ‘Girlofgodsbadday’ on Reddit shared a photo of the letter with the caption “My husband’s letter of resignation”. (Source: Girlofgodsbadday/Reddit)

Imagine being in a job so terrible that you come up with out-of-the-box and innovative ways of putting in your papers and resigning? Many of us join organisations with high hopes and dreams, only to realise later (with regret) that this wasn’t probably what you had wanted to sign up for. You then nurse dreams of leaving the job and put the terrible experience in the past. But what could be a fitting resignation? Well, it seems a particular resignation letter that a Reddit user shared recently is making the rounds of the Internet, for being different.

The user, who goes by the username ‘Girlofgodsbadday’ on Reddit shared a photo of the letter with the caption “My husband’s letter of resignation”. The letter, dated February 24, 2017, read thus:

“I have chosen this type of paper for my 2 week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel the company is going.” To elucidate further, he even drew a commode at the bottom of the letter before signing off customarily.

Internet users were quick to react to the post, the sentiment behind the writing of which, that seems to have resonated with many. While many were convinced that he might not have to serve two weeks of notice before leaving, others ‘hoped’ that he is at a place where he wouldn’t require reference or recommendation from his previous employees, because in this case, he seems far from getting one. “I hope he doesn’t need a reference letter,” a user said, to which ‘Girlofgodsbadday’ replied: “Wouldn’t have done it if he did. He’s fortunately in a place he can do without a reference.”

But it seems the post did not go down well with everybody after all. Sample another user’s comment: “Glad it worked for you, but as someone who interviews and hires, I wouldn’t hire someone who talked so disrespectfully about a former boss. I know there are bad bosses out there, but how people deal with that tells me a lot about what kind of employee they may be. I don’t need the drama.”

While we wouldn’t suggest anybody to draw inspiration from this man’s letter, it nevertheless makes for a fascinating read. The Reddit user reportedly wrote that her husband seems much happier and relaxed now.

