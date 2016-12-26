From secret donations to buying John Lennon’s piano, tales of George Michael’s philanthropy surface

Tributes are left on the gate outside the home of British musician George Michael in London, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died on Sunday. (AP Photo) Tributes are left on the gate outside the home of British musician George Michael in London, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died on Sunday. (AP Photo)

This year could not have been more tragic, especially for the music industry. While people were still recovering from the loss of David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, and Prince — the news of George Michael passing away, that too on Christmas, left them shattered. The queer icon and iconic pop singer, who died leaving an estate worth millions, was known for his soulful music and dance, along with his bold political and social stance. However, as the sad news spread and grieving fans mourned the death of their favourite pop star, British charities praised his behind-the-scenes generosity on numerous occasion and people came out revealing many other acts of kindness by him.

‘Deal Or No Deal’ host Richard Osman took to Twitter to share an extraordinary example of the icon’s generosity. Osman wrote, “A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k.” Many others followed Osman’s lead and narrated their stories and everyone revealed one common information that the ‘Careless Whisper’ star always wished his action remained discreet.

Journalist and writer Sali Hughes revealed that many years ago she wrote a piece on a celebrity giving a “barmaid £5k because she was a student nurse in debt. Was George Michael.” She also shared how “George Michael also put on free concerts for NHS nurses, when others were falling over themselves for tickets. He was an absolute mensch.”

Among the groups Michael supported were the Terrence Higgins Trust, which helps people with AIDS, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Childline, which offers confidential phone counseling for young people. Childline founder Esther Rantzen said Michael gave royalties from his 1996 hit “Jesus To A Child” to the charity along with many other donations.

Here are few stories people revealed on Twitter:

A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I’ve never told anyone, he asked we didn’t. That’s who he was — EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) December 26, 2016

I wrote in a piece ages ago about a celeb I’d worked with tipping a barmaid £5k because she was a student nurse in debt. Was George Michael. — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) December 26, 2016

His support for the LGBTQ community, the NHS and the miners marked George Michael out as an activist as well as a great artist. pic.twitter.com/tsKNp22Lr7 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 26, 2016

I worked at Capital Radio for a while. Abiding memory is George Michael calling in & quietly donating £100,000 to Help A London Child appeal — Terence Dackombe (@SirTerence) December 26, 2016

A lady from a children’s charity once told me they were only still afloat because of George Michael ❤ http://t.co/W0vs3QxN1E — Kate Waugh (@katewaugh) December 26, 2016

He kept quiet about it but #georgemichael also set up a Trust which gave grants to work supporting rights of #disabled children and adults. — jenny morris (@jennifermor) December 26, 2016

Last night found the email from George Michael after I asked if we could use Faith (for nearly nothing) in The Infidel. What a lovely bloke. pic.twitter.com/f9DnU9HA83 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 26, 2016

He purchased John Lennon’s Steinway Model Z upright piano, also known as the “Imagine” piano, in 2000 #GeorgeMichael — Aadam (@IMAhmad_Khan) December 26, 2016

I once slid on ice outside my house. A man caught me, and gave me a tenner.

Realised later it was George Michael. — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2016

Michael had spoken publicly about the pain of losing a partner to AIDS early in the epidemic, but he kept his long history of donations to the trust private.

