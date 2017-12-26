From Nick Jones to cute puppies, here’s what the Internet asked ‘Dear Santa’ on Christmas

Not only has the pattern caught people’s attention, it has also got them to join in the trend, with more and more people writing ‘Letters to Santa’. (Source: Shannon/Twitter) Not only has the pattern caught people’s attention, it has also got them to join in the trend, with more and more people writing ‘Letters to Santa’. (Source: Shannon/Twitter)

While many of us are still unwrapping our Christmas presents, many across the world decided to write personalised letters to the man of the moment — Santa Claus — asking for what they wanted. Starting with Dear Santa, people took to Twitter to keep it 280-characters short and sweet while they got down to business. Ranging from funny to adorably innocent, the tweets have been doing the rounds of the Internet a little before Christmas eve began. Not only has the pattern caught people’s attention, it has also got them to join in the trend, with more and more people writing ‘Letters to Santa’. While nihilists among us might roll their eyes and reinstate how Santa and unicorns are just mythical characters, in times of drudgery, it seems people are finding more solace in fiction than facts.

Check out some of the ‘Dear Santa’ letters, here.

Dear Santa,

All I want is happiness for 2018. — DJ (@DenDenJunior) December 24, 2017

dear santa,

send a loyal boy my way — taylor (@t_e_allen) December 25, 2017

Dear Santa…..🎅🤶 I’ve been good all year.

Most of the time….

Once in a while…

Never mind.

I’ll buy my own stuff. 🎁 — Sam… Just Sam (@SamsSecretAlias) December 23, 2017

Dear Santa,

Incase you are around send me

1. A machine which does all household work and Cooks delicious food.🍟🍝🍲

2. A cute kitten or puppy who’ll never grow up.🐕🐺

3. Money 💲💵💴#Christmas #MerryChristmasEveryone 🌲🎅🎄🎉 — Silly girl (@Sillygirl__) December 25, 2017

Dear Santa, this year I’ve been extra.. nah, that’s it. I’ve just been extra — Brandon Hamilton (@_therealhammy) December 25, 2017

Dear Santa, I would be totally okay with finding one of these two under my tree. I prefer the one that I can cuddle with.😜 No returns. Thanks, Shannon (age 23)😉 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/gfajmwN7JP — Shannon Werle (@Cloudyjo7) December 23, 2017

Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is a text back right after I send one pls I am impatient and need attention 24/7 thx in advance ;) — C A H (@CraigHice1999) December 25, 2017

All I want for Christmas is to stop seeing Instagram posts from 5 days ago — Caroline 🌙 (@carolinesfinest) December 25, 2017

