From ‘Harry Potter’ to ‘Titanic’, activists re-imagine iconic movie posters with black lead actors

Most times, as Hollywood gets ready for the Academy Awards aka Oscars, there is always a buzz around #OscarsSoWhite. Although 2018 has seen quite a few remarkable beginnings with 12 black artists securing an Oscar nomination, there is still a wide gap that needs to be mitigated. With the persistent problem of not enough diversity on screen and in media representation, a group of students started a beautiful campaign in London that is getting thumbs up and loads of love online.

Many people noticed giant posters of iconic movies while walking around Brixton, the southern locality of the British Capital, with only one major twist — all lead actors who adorned the posters were men and women of colour. Through the powerful campaign, the creators have reimagined popular films and TV shows right from Harry Potter to Titanic. In collaboration with Legally Black, UK and The Advocacy Academy, the new posters are not only brilliant but also have started a huge conversation online.

Questioning and challenging what “years of whitewashing” have done, creating prejudices and stigma among white people and also affecting the minds of young black minds, they aim to bring about a transformation.

Take a look at the amazing posters here:

Listing their aim in a blog on Legally Black, the campaigners wrote, they wish to create a “society, where there are nuanced perceptions and understandings of black people; a full range of black experiences are brought to life on TV and film; talented black creatives – writers, actors, directors – have the same opportunity to tell stories as their white peers”.

According to the blog, “a study by Essence on black women’s representation in the media found that over a 10-day cycle black women felt ‘saddened’ and ‘disrespected’ by how they saw themselves portrayed on the Internet and television.”

As the posters went up on various bus stops in Brixton with the help of Special Patrol Group, an organisation who specialises in “subvertising” — hacking advertising space to replace it with art that matters — Tweeple can’t stop sharing the photos online and talking about it.

This is great, totally agree that there should be more ethnic minorities represented in films, but as most films are based on books perhaps we need to educate the authors or not make assumptions? I mean it doesn’t say Harry Potter is white in the book, it’s assumed.#legallyblack http://t.co/MPekS0uBsu — JBPink (@JBPinkLady) March 3, 2018

#legallyblack for real, a black inbetweeners would be commical. Let’s make it happen. We need to get behind the under represented actors and talent of the world. — m (@Mistralsound) March 3, 2018

Love the Token White guy on the SKINS poster. #irony at its best. You would think that film makers would want that Black Dollar. Look at the money made on #BlackPanther. http://t.co/PHpxUxwyfs — I Hope you guess my Name!. (@PaulEEMAK) March 3, 2018

Brilliant and positive campaign. More please. Roll this out all over the country – it doesn’t take much to challenge people’s perceptions and this gets to the heart of the matter #advocacyacademy #specialpatrolgroup — mistafix (@whynothomer) March 3, 2018

These posters are up all around Brixton and honestly look at how crazy they are 😭😭

Imagine having a black woman as the Doctor 👀👀👀@AdvocacyAcademy @legallyblackuk amazing work!! pic.twitter.com/0fY1vBJhYr — 🦋 أمل (@aaamall) March 1, 2018

A brilliant, powerful and necessary campaign. Film Posters shaking it up in London by @legallyblackuk @AdvocacyAcademy #BlackRepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/5qimeYvoP3 — Elizabeth Costello (@ElizabethC50) March 1, 2018

