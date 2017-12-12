After this video of a bullied kid crying goes viral, support comes from the Avengers to Justin Beiber

Keaton Jones’ mother posted a video of him on Facebook in which the little boy describes how he is bullied in school. Ever since the video went viral, many celebrities have reached out to him in support. (Source: Everything TN, Jarrett Guarantano/ Twitter) Keaton Jones’ mother posted a video of him on Facebook in which the little boy describes how he is bullied in school. Ever since the video went viral, many celebrities have reached out to him in support. (Source: Everything TN, Jarrett Guarantano/ Twitter)

Bullying in both the virtual and real world is quite traumatic, especially for kids, often reducing them to tears or prompting them to take even more serious actions. Well, a video of a tearful boy, Keaton Jones, from Knoxville, Tennessee, US, talking about being bullied in his school has gone viral just because it’s touched a pulse with so many people. The heartbreaking video has garnered an overwhelming response from people all over the world, including celebrities, who have extended their support to him and have taken a stand to say ‘No’ against bullying.

In the video, young Keaton tearfully asks why must people bully. His mother Kimberley posted the video on her Facebook page on December 8, shortly after 12.30 pm. She said, she had just picked her son from school again because he was too afraid of his bullies. “For the record, Keaton asked to do this AFTER he had me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch,” Jones wrote in her Facebook post that has now been made private.

In a heart-wrenching video, young Keaton described how the students throw “milk on him” during recess and called him “ugly” because of his nose. Asking why people get bullied, he said, “It’s not OK! People that are different don’t need to be criticised about it. It’s not their fault.”

Watch the video here:

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

With hashtag #IStandWithKeaton trending on the Internet, the video has not only urged people to discuss bullying but there are also those who are raising money for the kid and have pledged their support to fight bullying.

The video since then has got over 22 million views at the time of writing, and has been shared by stars like Enrique Iglesias, Justin Beiber, Snoopdog, Chris Evans, among others. While Beiber lauded Keaton for his “compassion”, Evans invited him for the Avengers — Infinity Wars premiere in Los Angeles. Here’s what many of them had to say:

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? http://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Heartbreaking to see this. Keaton you’re strong to say these things and care so much for others. #TeamKeaton http://t.co/hgp0ehnn8Y — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) December 10, 2017

#KeatonJones I hope your Sunday has been filled with kind people, happy moments, good thoughts and lots of hugs! Everyone’s got your back on this! #TeamKeaton #StopBullying #BeKind — Leigh Anne Tuohy (@LeighAnneTuohy) December 10, 2017

We hear you #KeatonJones. I was bullied constantly growing up. And could never have put into words what you have. It does get better. And it gets better because of who are and what you know and how you share it with all of us. Thank you for your courage. http://t.co/P4cCQtkAnB — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 9, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones Hello, Keaton (via your sister)! You may have heard of my parents, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (#MLK) and #CorettaScottKing. I try to honor them and their legacies. I’m so sorry about the pain you’re experiencing because of bullying. You matter. I love you. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 9, 2017

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ http://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

If you’re afraid to go to school in a couple of hours and you’re in the same situation as Keaton, YOU can speak up! WE ARE ALL HERE FOR YOU. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 11, 2017

Hey Keaton! Do you feel the Love?? We all feel so much ❤️ and support for you!!!! Anyone who goes to school with someone being bullied- http://t.co/Bxg3exRRAL — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) December 11, 2017

Were you born with a cleft palate or lip like me, Keaton?

I was bullied by other kids too.

But I’ve ended up on the tv and on the radio for many years here in Australia!

So hang in there, young man and you will have the last laugh!

Much love to you.#KeatonJones http://t.co/XD0ggjKmcy — Wendy Harmer (@wendy_harmer) December 11, 2017

Dear Keaton, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your bravery. You are my hero. Thank you for showing such beautiful strength…..despite your immense pain, you give hope. Keaton, You are not alone. You are loved❤️You are adored. I am here. We are here. The world is here. http://t.co/UFuIGSIBDI — Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) December 11, 2017

Hey Keaton Jones, I’d like to invite you to be my guest at any show of mine of your choice. I’ll cover ur flights and accommodation.

Big up for speaking up, buddy!!! 👍 — Zedd (@Zedd) December 11, 2017

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. http://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

Keaton, I know Tennesseans and people across our country join me in saying thank you for your courage. Bullying isn’t acceptable, especially in our schools. We’re all with you! #StandWithKeaton — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 11, 2017

Keaton, the bullies won’t win. You are strong, you are loved and you have a lot of support and friends who are standing with you and your family. I’m with you. #StandWithKeaton http://t.co/Yyn6PShghj — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) December 11, 2017

This broke my 💔 today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton http://t.co/8XBbFmnuc1 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 10, 2017

It didn’t take long before the sports world took notice of his plight, sadly something that is quite common in middle and high school. While almost all Tennesse basketball and football teams invited him to their games, others have promised to visit him in school during lunch so that he is not afraid anymore. As he cried in the video saying he had no friends in school, thousands around the country, including celebrities, have assured him they are his friends. Check these tweets out:

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

buddy next time I make it home to Knox I’m going to walk into that lunchroom with you and watch the bullies say they are sorry to you. you don’t deserve that. keep your head up and continue to be kind…you will always Come out on top. sending a hug. http://t.co/fZn2hbMPKp — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 10, 2017

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You’re the best http://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

This is heartbreaking…. Bullying is NEVER acceptable. Keaton we support you and we are with you. 💙#StopBullying #TeamKeaton http://t.co/B6OWPyhpP1 — Victoria Arlen (@Arlenv1) December 11, 2017

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Hey Keaton, unfortunately you aren’t alone. A lot of kids are bullied, but they will be so uplifted by your courage. You’re a hero, young man. You are treasured and valued. Let me know if you’d ever like to visit ESPN. You can be my special guest. http://t.co/N8mkUTYnEy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 11, 2017

Keaton Jones has now become an Internet sensation of sorts, thanks to the overwhelming and heartwarming support he has received through social media. Amid all the trolling, such stories of positive action triggered by Netizens are what keep one’s faith in humanity. Here’s hoping this can be an example for all those scared of bullies that they’re not alone, and neither should they take bullying lying down.

