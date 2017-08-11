Latest News

Rachel-Joey over Rachel-Ross? This 100-tweet thread will make you rethink the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. love triangle

In a 100-tweet long Twitter thread, Twitter user @kaneandgriffin expressed her views stating why Rachel should have ended up with Joey instead. In what could be almost 14,000 characters, she divulged how it should have been the real love story on the popular sitcom.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 11, 2017 5:10 am
friends, friends tv show, friends series, friends seasons, friends sitcom, ross rachel, rachel joey, rachel with ross or joey, rachel joey relationship, indian express, indian express news Rachel and Ross or Rachel and Joey? (Source: Twitter)
Ross and Rachel’s love story has been one of the most iconic ones in the history of television. Their roller-coaster ride went on to become the show’s highlight throughout its ten seasons. But, Twitter user @kaneandgriffin thinks otherwise. In a 100-tweet long Twitter thread, she expressed her views stating why Rachel should have ended up with Joey instead. In what could be almost 14,000 characters, she divulged how their relationship should have been the real love story on the popular sitcom.

“I’m formulating an epic tweetstorm in defense of Joey & Rachel you guys. There’s a word doc outline with bullet points,” she first warned her followers about the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. rant that was about to begin. Starting with the words, “In Defense of Rachel and Joey: A Thread,” she began her quest on the social media networking site. “A lot of people think it was weird or that it came out of nowhere, BUT I AM HERE TO TELL YOU WHY IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN ENDGAME,” she added. She also openly confessed her hatred for Ross, saying: “I am on record as being absolutely ride-or-die anti-Ross Geller, who is for my money one of television’s all-time worst human men.”

Take a look at some of the key points here.

While she correctly points out the flaws in Ross and Rachel’s relationships (which need to be worked upon), she clearly dismisses the plot line set up for Ross and Joey. “The only factor in favor of Ross/Rachel endgame is conventional sitcom storytelling structure. Not because they’re RIGHT for each other,” she tweeted.

Do you agree with her thoughts and feel that Rachel should have been with Joey in the end? Tell us in the comments below.

