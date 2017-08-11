Rachel-Joey over Rachel-Ross? This 100-tweet thread will make you rethink the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. love triangle

Rachel and Ross or Rachel and Joey? (Source: Twitter) Rachel and Ross or Rachel and Joey? (Source: Twitter)

Ross and Rachel’s love story has been one of the most iconic ones in the history of television. Their roller-coaster ride went on to become the show’s highlight throughout its ten seasons. But, Twitter user @kaneandgriffin thinks otherwise. In a 100-tweet long Twitter thread, she expressed her views stating why Rachel should have ended up with Joey instead. In what could be almost 14,000 characters, she divulged how their relationship should have been the real love story on the popular sitcom.

“I’m formulating an epic tweetstorm in defense of Joey & Rachel you guys. There’s a word doc outline with bullet points,” she first warned her followers about the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. rant that was about to begin. Starting with the words, “In Defense of Rachel and Joey: A Thread,” she began her quest on the social media networking site. “A lot of people think it was weird or that it came out of nowhere, BUT I AM HERE TO TELL YOU WHY IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN ENDGAME,” she added. She also openly confessed her hatred for Ross, saying: “I am on record as being absolutely ride-or-die anti-Ross Geller, who is for my money one of television’s all-time worst human men.”

Take a look at some of the key points here.

1/ In Defense of Rachel and Joey: A Thread — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

3/ I am on record as being absolutely ride-or-die anti-Ross Geller, who is for my money one of television’s all-time worst human men. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

6/ ARGUMENT #1: Ross Never Saw Rachel As a Friend, But Joey Did. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

12/ He frequently gives her dating advice. (Sometimes questionable af, but, you know. Well-intentioned.) — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

13/ He sets her up on dates with men he thinks she’ll like. He lets her crash the set when he’s filming and flirt with soap actors. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

16/ HE MAKES HER LAUGH. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

20/ He hides messages from men who call her when they’re living together. He’s endlessly threatened by the men she dates. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

21/ He outright sabotages her career WE’LL BE COMING BACK TO THIS POINT because he can’t get over his Mark thing. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

23/ And you’ll note that throughout the series it’s often Joey telling Ross he doesn’t OWN Rachel, while Chandler and Monica enable him. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

24/ Joey is the person who most often tells Ross “dude she’s not interested” when she’s clearly not. The one who notices what RACHEL wants. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

25/ He doesn’t have all this “but he’s loved her FOREVER” false nostalgia that makes them all feel like Ross has EARNED Rachel by waiting. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

32/ And when he tells Rachel how he feels and she turns him down, contrast that with “WE WERE ON A BREAK” — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

33/ He never blames her and he doesn’t let it impact the rest of the group. The friendship stays intact. ROSS GELLER WHAT’S GOOD — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

40/ Over and over Ross trivialized her passions, even though I would argue that Rachel’s career was always her most interesting arc. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

48/ Hey does anyone remember who gives Rachel her first big break to get out of Central Perk and into the fashion industry? JOEY DID — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

49/ Joey knows what it feels like to be grasping for your big break. But name ONE THING Ross ever did to unselfishly help Rachel’s career. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

63/ ARGUMENT #3: Joey and Rachel Make Each Other Better, Ross and Rachel Make Each Other Worse — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

69/ He happily lets Rachel and Emma move back in with him, despite how much having a baby around disrupts his lifestyle. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

84/ Joey: respecting Rachel’s feelings. Ross: needing to win every fucking time. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

88/ Which is yet another sign that Ross thinks Rachel is intellectually beneath him. But Joey just thinks she’s hilarious. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

95/ Whereas Joey fell in love with a bright, funny, competent single mother he’d been friends with for 7 years and knew inside-out already. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

97/ The only factor in favor of Ross/Rachel endgame is conventional sitcom storytelling structure. Not because they’re RIGHT for each other — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

98/ Ross and Rachel were endgame because they were considered INEVITABLE, and I don’t dispute that that’s where the show was always heading. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

99/ But a S10 surprise twist where Rachel and Joey end up realizing THEY were each other’s lobster all along WOULD HAVE CHANGED SITCOM TV — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

While she correctly points out the flaws in Ross and Rachel’s relationships (which need to be worked upon), she clearly dismisses the plot line set up for Ross and Joey. “The only factor in favor of Ross/Rachel endgame is conventional sitcom storytelling structure. Not because they’re RIGHT for each other,” she tweeted.

Do you agree with her thoughts and feel that Rachel should have been with Joey in the end? Tell us in the comments below.

