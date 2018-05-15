This comedian just came up with the theory on why Ross and Monica had to be siblings and it’ll blow your mind

- IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB: Twitterati drool over Anushka Sharma’s gesture, praise RCB, take digs at KXIP after the match
Often touted as the most famous sitcoms of our times, Friends still enjoys a staggering fan following. Although it was last aired on May 6, 2004, fans till today cannot stop talking about it. While several theories on why certain things in the show transpired the way they did have resurfaced time and again, one particular theory seems to have rattled people on social media.
On May 12, comedian Emily Heller tweeted on why she thinks the creators of the sitcom had to make Ross and Monica siblings. “Just realized they HAD to make Monica & Ross brother and sister otherwise all the F•R•I•E•N•D•S would have stuck with Carol in the divorce,” she wrote.
The tweet, that does not really speak too flatteringly of Ross seems to have caused quite a stir on social media. While some are nodding their head in agreement, others not quite so.
Just realized they HAD to make Monica & Ross brother and sister otherwise all the F•R•I•E•N•D•S would have stuck with Carol in the divorce
— Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) May 12, 2018
Heller’s tweet has been retweeted over 7,000 times at the time of writing and the flurry of responses almost compelled her to tweet a clarification. “Truly meant this not as a Ross burn but a Carol compliment”, she wrote, but this has not stopped the comments from coming.
Truly meant this not as a Ross burn but a Carol compliment
— Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) May 13, 2018
Agreeing with her, one wrote, “Even Chandler makes the defence that she’s pretty, funny and smart. Ok, shrill laugh but it’s not like Monica is never shrill,” another wrote, “Could this be any more true?”
Even Chandler makes the defence that she’s pretty, funny and smart. Ok, shrill laugh but it’s not like Monica is never shrill… pic.twitter.com/77uPickvlj
— Art A. (Copywriter) (@ArtCopywriter) May 13, 2018
Could this be any more true? pic.twitter.com/jPaLec6xaY
— Marie Langley (@mlbookworm) May 12, 2018
you’re exactly right.
— the mighty giraffe. (@clemfairie) May 13, 2018
Carol was great, but I believe I’m in the minority here in saying that I found Susan a bit annoying. 🤷🏻♀️
— Amanda Arana (@plantbasdfoodie) May 13, 2018
Some, however, have vehemently opposed this. Defending Ross, one user wrote, “It’s idotic to think that Everyone would have stuck to Carol just cuz of her sexuality.She cheated on Ross.&Ross& Monica were written as Siblings.Did you even watch the show. even if they weren’t why the hell do you think Everyone would have stuck to Carol.Ross got heartbroken.”
Could you BE any more wrong?? pic.twitter.com/wFp8d2GNRE
— mr russo i’m not feelin so good (@NickFong98) May 13, 2018
when the internet attacks ross and you realize you’re the only one who likes him pic.twitter.com/tPVMzq5b7W
— April (@ashernisky) May 13, 2018
I’m not ashamed of Ross being my fav
— Jess (@Jesss_Rogers) May 13, 2018
It’s idotic to think that Everyone would have stuck to Carol just cuz of her sexuality.She cheated on Ross.&Ross& Monica were written as Siblings.Did you even watch the show. even if they weren’t why the hell do you think Everyone would have stuck to Carol.Ross got heartbroken..
— Shubhra Jyotsna (@shhbhra) May 13, 2018
What do you think of her tweet? Tell us in the comments below.
