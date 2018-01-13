Supreme Crisis

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is on FINALLY on UK Netflix; viewers can’t stop wondering why Rachel ever dated Ross

Netflix announced that they are going to air F.R.I.E.N.D.S, a sitcom that was heavily demanded by the viewers. Many rejoiced the 'moment' and others sent the list of their favourite sitcoms yet to be added on the media streaming website.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2018 6:30 pm
friends, netflix, friends on netflix, people reacting to friends, friends on netflix, Indian express, Indian express news Are you a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan too? Have you watched it on Netflix yet? (Source: Favorite Videos/YouTube)
F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the American television sitcom that captivated many hearts during its 10-year long run – from 1994 to 2004 – is still one of the most loved shows on the Internet. Several fans, new and old, had demanded for the show to be aired on Netflix and it seems like right towards the end of 2017, the American entertainment company decided to fulfill their wish.

The company revealed it with a special post on Twitter, which resonated with the way the episodes in the Friends series were named. Informing the fans and followers on the networking website, the official Twitter handle of Netflix UK and Ireland added sass to their tweet, and wrote:The One with the Show Everyone’s Been Asking Us to Add.” As soon as the news was out, the fans of the sitcom started rejoicing and reacting to the tweet.

However, the reactions on the post were somewhat mixed. While many rejoiced the “moment,” others suggested their favourite sitcoms that the media streaming company could add to the list. Interestingly, some viewers who watched the show for the first time on Netflix also posted their views about the popular show. Here are some reactions.

Are you a fan of Friends too? What was your reaction after watching the show again? Tell us in the comments below.

