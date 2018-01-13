F.R.I.E.N.D.S is on FINALLY on UK Netflix; viewers can’t stop wondering why Rachel ever dated Ross

Are you a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan too? Have you watched it on Netflix yet? (Source: Favorite Videos/YouTube) Are you a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan too? Have you watched it on Netflix yet? (Source: Favorite Videos/YouTube)

F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the American television sitcom that captivated many hearts during its 10-year long run – from 1994 to 2004 – is still one of the most loved shows on the Internet. Several fans, new and old, had demanded for the show to be aired on Netflix and it seems like right towards the end of 2017, the American entertainment company decided to fulfill their wish.

The company revealed it with a special post on Twitter, which resonated with the way the episodes in the Friends series were named. Informing the fans and followers on the networking website, the official Twitter handle of Netflix UK and Ireland added sass to their tweet, and wrote:“The One with the Show Everyone’s Been Asking Us to Add.” As soon as the news was out, the fans of the sitcom started rejoicing and reacting to the tweet.

The One with the Show Everyone’s Been Asking Us to Add. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 30, 2017

However, the reactions on the post were somewhat mixed. While many rejoiced the “moment,” others suggested their favourite sitcoms that the media streaming company could add to the list. Interestingly, some viewers who watched the show for the first time on Netflix also posted their views about the popular show. Here are some reactions.

Supernatural next please. — Annemarie Gallagher (@annemariegall) January 4, 2018

Come on now. It’s a week into the new year. I’ve nearly finished friends and I want DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES DAMMIT — rachelhopkins. (@rachelhopkins_) January 8, 2018

I’m watching Friends all the way through for the first time and Ross is an absolute ass. WHY DO PEOPLE LIKE HIM? — Becky 🐾 (@Blupye) January 4, 2018

Watching through Friends for the first time. Ross is a monster. What is Rachel seeing in him — Bee Wakefield (@Bee_Wakefield) January 5, 2018

watching #friends properly for the first time…..I just want all the outfits minus the awful shoes pic.twitter.com/G0Ux0aX1Se — alisha (@alishajordanXO) January 9, 2018

I feel like I have spent most of 2018 watching Friends on Netflix. — Dean Boroczky (@deanboroczky) January 7, 2018

I’ve been binge watching Friends and am still convinced that there will never be a better sitcom produced in my lifetime — Nate (@uwontatmethough) January 8, 2018

Are you a fan of Friends too? What was your reaction after watching the show again? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd