Remember Janice from FRIENDS? People can HEAR her in this picture

It's been more than a decade since the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S ended, but the characters still live on, and so do parts of their on-screen personalities. One such case is the signature laughter of Janice Litman Goralnik, which is so iconic that people can hear it just by looking at a picture.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: March 14, 2018 7:14 pm
Friends, friends Janice, Janice from Friends, Janice way of saying oh my god, Janice Chandler Bing Who was your favourite F.R.I.E.N.D.S character? (Source: DanieFakhry/Twitter)
If you were a fan of the American sitcom series F.R.I.E.N.D.S then you WILL know Janice – and her infamous signature laugh. Well, though each and every character of the iconic television series has a dedicated fan-following, and characteristic lines and moves that have become cult on their own over the decades, for Janice Litman Goralnik — Chandler Bing’s loudmouthed girlfriend — it was her laugh and the way she said “OH.MY.GOD!” that has stayed with us fans, even if they do make us cringe.

But such is the power of Janice’s laugh that people have been hearing it just by looking at a picture of her… or so goes the claim (which we, kind of, agree with as well). A picture of Maggie Wheeler, the actor who place the character, has been doing the rounds on social media, with people claiming that they can actually hear her laughing just by looking at the photo.

Check the viral picture here.

Even Netflix joined the group and claiming to hear her laughter.

Could you hear it too? Tell us in the comments below.

