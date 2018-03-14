Remember Janice from FRIENDS? People can HEAR her in this picture

Who was your favourite F.R.I.E.N.D.S character? (Source: DanieFakhry/Twitter) Who was your favourite F.R.I.E.N.D.S character? (Source: DanieFakhry/Twitter)

If you were a fan of the American sitcom series F.R.I.E.N.D.S then you WILL know Janice – and her infamous signature laugh. Well, though each and every character of the iconic television series has a dedicated fan-following, and characteristic lines and moves that have become cult on their own over the decades, for Janice Litman Goralnik — Chandler Bing’s loudmouthed girlfriend — it was her laugh and the way she said “OH.MY.GOD!” that has stayed with us fans, even if they do make us cringe.

But such is the power of Janice’s laugh that people have been hearing it just by looking at a picture of her… or so goes the claim (which we, kind of, agree with as well). A picture of Maggie Wheeler, the actor who place the character, has been doing the rounds on social media, with people claiming that they can actually hear her laughing just by looking at the photo.

Check the viral picture here.

I can hear this picture pic.twitter.com/FicPYKZ2Dz — Danierys (@DanieFakhry) March 11, 2018

Even Netflix joined the group and claiming to hear her laughter.

We can also hear Chandler squirming in the background http://t.co/Zf1RE73M0T — Netflix MENA (@NetflixMENA) March 13, 2018

Why does this photo hurt my ears 😭😂 http://t.co/1EaaFASwzq — Nikki (@AnikaWampner) March 13, 2018

That laugh is the laugh of the devil http://t.co/ttvH3p1IeH — Øli (@FfsOliiver) March 13, 2018

And it’s irritating the fuck out of me http://t.co/qZO4YHdUyx — R.N.F (@Ivan_Gatsby) March 13, 2018

Okay, you Mr right place at the right time, call me ahahahahahahhhaahahhhaa http://t.co/Y5mJ9ppU2j — Sayed. (@Ahmed_S_UWK) March 12, 2018

Can her laughter be my alarm clock http://t.co/WsVPovWkAq — sarah (@saraaahc) March 13, 2018

I never even watched the show that much and I know her laugh LOOOOOL http://t.co/yv7XVtxDeT — Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) March 13, 2018

LMFAO I HEARD IT BEFORE I READ THE CAPTION OMFG http://t.co/CEK0aqjjYU — ✨ Linda Belcher✨ (@SEEUNDRESS) March 13, 2018

Never mind that. What I wanna know is, who’s Kim and why does Joey need to call her? http://t.co/hNkfDuDJND — alex (@Tropic4na) March 13, 2018

Could you hear it too? Tell us in the comments below.

