Friday the 13th: Dreading the date? Twitter buzzes with interesting tips to ‘ward off the evil’

Twitterati share some interesting facts associated with Friday the 13th. (Source: Pixabay.com) Twitterati share some interesting facts associated with Friday the 13th. (Source: Pixabay.com)

Friday the 13th is considered to be “inauspicious” or “unlucky” according to western superstitions. As per the Gregorian calendar, evil incidents occur every time the date 13 falls on a Friday and this phenomenon can happen up to three times in a year. There are many exciting facts, theories, films and superstitions surrounding the day. However, if you are already having a gloomy start to the ill-fated day, fret not. People on social media have decided to pep up the luckless date a bit.

Many people are sharing various tips and ways to “ward off the evil” on Twitter and some of them are quite amusing. It all started when a person by the name KeNaiya asked people to suggest some ‘grandparents superstitions’ that she could implement in her life. She tweeted, “Please tell me your grandparents superstitions no matter how outrageous so I can implement them into my life.”

It did not take long for people on social media to respond with some bizarre superstitions and rituals.

Please tell me your grandparents superstitions no matter how outrageous so I can implement them into my life. 😂 — KeNaiya (@AyeeKay40seven) April 10, 2018

Suggestions such as, “drawing a turtle in the sand/dirt will make it rain,” and “Always walk backwards into your doorway when coming home and it’s dark outside. It keeps the spirits from coming in with you,” flooded the post. Wondering what other superstitions exist?

Give these tweets a read:

Gotta Sage the corners of rooms because that’s where spirits can collect. And also after people leave your home. — Devy. (@GoneGirlDev) April 10, 2018

Xmas and new years ritual: lentil soup for prosperity/abundance (my mom puts plates out for my dead grandparents) NY: A grape each time the bell rings at 12. Going around the block with your suitcase,

You have to wear new yellow underwear (have NO CLUE WHY!) — Faviola (@Meslunnettes) April 10, 2018

“ drawing a turtle in the sand/dirt will make it rain” — Victoria Ceravola (@cerridwen_v) April 10, 2018

Birthmarks and beauty marks are angel kisses. I still believe this one. Babies are sacred, obviously. They see things we don’t. Dogs with one blue eye can see into the spirit world. — 🌼 кιαηηα 🌼 (@keaglechasing) April 10, 2018

A big flock of birds flying together meant the world was coming to an end — Suge Night Shyamalan (@B_Effin_G) April 11, 2018

Always walk backwards into your doorway when coming home and it’s dark outside. It keeps the spirits from coming in with you 🤗 — CoolieGyal 🇬🇾 🇸🇷 (@CoolieGyal525) April 10, 2018

Was not allowed to play card games (computer or actual cards) in the dark she said u would be playing with the devil and go crazy. Also not allowed to eat in a dark room, you would be feeding the spirits and they would keep coming around. — Finestro (@SheABaddGirl) April 10, 2018

When a new year starts a male with money in his pocket has to be the first person to walk through the door. — Kiah Morris (@KiahNyree__) April 10, 2018

My grandma used to say that a Large moth/ butterfly is a troubled person’s soul. We used to get so creeped out once we saw one in my aunts back yard and my aunt forced us all to go back inside. — Mariam (@Miriamma_) April 13, 2018

Any such superstitions that you abide by? Tell us in the comments below.

