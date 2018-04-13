Presents Latest News

Friday the 13th: Dreading the date? Twitter buzzes with interesting tips to ‘ward off the evil’

If the date 'Friday the 13th' makes you uncomfortable, then be rest assured that you are not the only one. On the 'inauspicious' day, Twitterati shared a bunch of interesting superstitions that will leave you wondering.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 4:59:14 pm
Twitterati share some interesting facts associated with Friday the 13th.
Friday the 13th is considered to be “inauspicious” or “unlucky” according to western superstitions. As per the Gregorian calendar, evil incidents occur every time the date 13 falls on a Friday and this phenomenon can happen up to three times in a year. There are many exciting facts, theories, films and superstitions surrounding the day. However, if you are already having a gloomy start to the ill-fated day, fret not. People on social media have decided to pep up the luckless date a bit.

Many people are sharing various tips and ways to “ward off the evil” on Twitter and some of them are quite amusing. It all started when a person by the name KeNaiya asked people to suggest some ‘grandparents superstitions’ that she could implement in her life. She tweeted, “Please tell me your grandparents superstitions no matter how outrageous so I can implement them into my life.”

It did not take long for people on social media to respond with some bizarre superstitions and rituals.

Suggestions such as, “drawing a turtle in the sand/dirt will make it rain,” and “Always walk backwards into your doorway when coming home and it’s dark outside. It keeps the spirits from coming in with you,” flooded the post. Wondering what other superstitions exist?

Give these tweets a read:

Any such superstitions that you abide by? Tell us in the comments below.

