It’s Friday, folks! Twitterati are sharing their #FridayFeelings, what about you?

There’s hardly any thing exciting about the drudgery of weekdays. The alarm bells ring too early and there is a mad, incessant rush to meet deadlines. The only respite from it is the impending weekend. Most people dream about ways to spend the weekend while slogging through the week. And soon, Friday fills them with the rush to begin the fun. While many people complain that weekends get over too early, they cannot deny the joy felt on a Friday. The beguiling weekend, brimming with possibilities stares ahead, waiting to be spent the way they want to.

It is no surprise that people on social media stress on the significance of Friday. Expressing their glee, words of wisdom and the prospect of the weekend ahead, Twitterati can’t stop talking about their #FridayFeelings. While one wrote, “Be thankful for each day. Count your blessings instead of your problems. Focus on solutions,” another one added a tinge of humour to their tweet, “If u r not finding well settled guy then u go and get settled.. that’s wat is independent women definition.”

Meanwhile, some simply shared motivational quotes. “Not everything got done yesterday, but I’m learning to chill. Life doesn’t need to be perfect,” one tweeted, while another shared said: “Get your focus/ Know where you are going/ Work on your dream/Every day brings you closer to realising it.” Read some #FridayFeelings here.

Loving the Friday feeling. Be happy & Always keep smiling people. #FridayFeeling — Angela Beesley (@Nannyang1) March 9, 2018

Some girls just want to have fun..👯👯 I just want to have a coffee👉👉☕☕☕ The most important meal of the day😋😋😋#goodmorning #FridayFeeling 😍😍 — ❤Nupur❤ (@its_riwaaz) March 9, 2018

Be thankful for each day. Count your blessings instead of your problems. Focus on solutions.#FridayFeeling — Sunil Sharma (@realSunilSharma) March 9, 2018

Not everything got done yesterday, but I’m learning to chill. Life doesn’t need to be perfect. #FridayFeeling — Sithy Hedges (@Sithys_Lines) March 9, 2018

If u r not finding well settled guy then u go and get settled.. that’s wat is independent women definition #FridayMotivation #FridayFeeling 😎😎🤘🤘 — Nandita Ghoshal (@nandita_ghoshal) March 9, 2018

Yup… it’s Friday folks ~ have a great day and enjoy some #FridayFeeling http://t.co/3B14ncpn2B — RAG Social ツ♥☕ (@rag_social) March 9, 2018

Happy Friday, everyone. Here’s hoping it’s a nice, gentle run to the weekend. 🌼🌻 #FridayFeeling — Emma Burrows🍃 (@ScribbleLark) March 9, 2018

1. Get your focus

2. Know where you are going

3. Work on your dream

4. Every day brings you closer to realising it…#Fridayfeeling #beyourownhero pic.twitter.com/6fS0fHDXy4 — TaraFoulkes (@TaraFoulkes) March 9, 2018

How are you feeling about Friday? Share it in the comments below and let us know about your #FridayFeelings.

