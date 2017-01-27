French astronaut shares stunning picture of India from space on Republic Day

Picture of river Brahmaputra from space/ (Source: Thomas Pesquet) Picture of river Brahmaputra from space/ (Source: Thomas Pesquet)

Till the mid of 2016, US astronaut Scott Kelly shared thousands of pictures from space including some of India’s and showed people how the country looks like from up above the sky. He shared pictures of the Himalayas, South India and even of the pollution in India.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet who landed at the International Space Station in November 2016 and has been sharing pictures ever since. On January 26, when India was celebrating its 68th Republic day, he shared picture of river Brahmputra from the space and it looked marvelous. “The sun reflecting on the Brahmaputra River in #India. Today is India #RepublicDay” he wrote on Twtter.

The picture went viral with a couple of hundred retweets and over 1,000 likes. Many Indians thanked him for sharing the picture. “That is a beautiful picture of an oft forgotten region of the country! Many thanks,” wrote a user. “Thank u for sharing this. And this is where I live.. in the bank of river Brahmaputra.. It’s absolutely stunning from space too,” wrote another.

Check out the picture here.

