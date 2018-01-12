Supreme Crisis

French actor Catherine Deneuve defends men and blasts #MeToo movement; sparks fury on Twitter

French actor Catherine Deneuve and over 99 others signed a letter to denounce the #MeToo movement. However, her stance kicked up a storm in the West and didn't go down too well with French feminists on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 12, 2018 9:07 pm
Catherine Deneuve, French actor, #Metoo movement, #Balancetonporc, Catherine Deneuve denounces me too, Catherine Deneuve letter, sexual assault, indian express, indian express news Catherine Deneuve and over 99 other actors feel men should be “free to hit on” women. Do you agree? (Source: Catherine Deneuve/Facebook)
Related News

Led by veteran French actor Catherine Deneuve, a group of over 100 actors denounced the #MeToo movement and its French equivalent, #Balancetonporc (Call out your pig) — saying it has started a “witch hunt” against men in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Lambasting the movement, Deneuve said it unfairly punishes men for flirting “insistently or clumsily”.

Criticising the “new puritanism” and the tide of “denunciations” that have brought down scores of men following the sex-scandal that rocked Hollywood last year, the letter argued that men should be “free to hit on” women, stating: “Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not – nor is men being gentlemanly a macho attack,” and “Men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone’s knee or try to steal a kiss.”

However, her stance kicked up a storm in the West and didn’t go down well with French feminists on Twitter. The social networking website burst with a string of reactions that opposed the views expressed by Deneuve and others in the letter. Catch a glimpse of some tweets here.

What are you views? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 12: Latest News