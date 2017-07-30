Hilarious! Woman teaches an online fraudster a lesson of his life

The man will not forget this soon. ( Bellushka/Imgur) The man will not forget this soon. ( Bellushka/Imgur)

With advancement of technology, the world has been reduced to our phone screen. This might sound convenient, and in certain scenarios it certainly is but it has also made us very very vulnerable to several online traps—chief among being online scams. Almost every other day we receive calls where our bank details or something similar is asked under the pretext of helping us. But lo and behold, no sooner do we share than we get a rude shock that all of it was a part of a big racket. By the end of it we lose a lot of our money and some more trust. But an Imgur user, known as Belushka, decided to have done of it, and taught a rather fitting lesson to an online fraudster. And if you read the way their conversation unfolded then you can be rest assured that the man will not do something similar with another woman for a long, long time.

The man, Stephen Masumbo, first tries to strike a conversation with the woman and then tries to convince her that he is in love with her! Yes, all this happened in a single conversation. The woman gladly played along till their conversation reached that point where Masumbo asked money from her so that he can fly down Nigeria to Britain to be with her. And it is then that the woman takes him for a ride and how!

Read their conversations here.

This is how it started.

And this is how things unfolded.

And then the woman started playing along and how!

Do you like their names? We love them.

And the way she coaxes him to type them right.

Yes, this happened.

And then he was struck with love, and how.

And he really thought he would get away with it. Like really.

Just imagine his audacity and confidence.

The woman was in mood for some fun. Literally.

And things just got more funnier.

See it for yourself.

You have to give it to the woman.



And things escalated



And how.



And then this. *Silence*



There should be more like her.

Don’t you agree?

We are sure you do!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd