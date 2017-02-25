France wants Barack Obama as their next president; thousands sign petition

The French site is seeking public support to convince Obama to run for presidential elections in France. (Source: Obama2017) The French site is seeking public support to convince Obama to run for presidential elections in France. (Source: Obama2017)

France soon needs to choose its next President. With the French people losing heart over the unwanted mayhem and confusion marking the ongoing presidential campaigns, they felt a dire need to get hold of a silver lining. And, going by certain reports, they actually have; albeit what they’re hoping for is quite farfetched and unlikely to pan out in their favour.

In what gives an insight into the hopelessness and frustration the French people are facing, a French website named “Obama2017” is persuading the country’s electorate to sign a petition vowing to vote for Barack Obama, if the former US president decides to run for the next French President. Well, the fact that Obama is profoundly admired and revered by myriad people all around the globe doesn’t need any underpinning or corroboration. Although the Republican party under Trump won in the recent US presidential elections, the widespread popularity that Obama enjoys became explicitly evident when a poll showing majority of Americans wanting him back as the President hit the headlines.

Now, much in harmony with the influence Obama enjoys, a French website tries to reach out to the citizens asking for their support to make Obama the next president of France. “Barack Obama has completed his second term as President of the United States,” the site reads in French. “Why not hire him as president of France? … [He] has the best resume in the world for the job.” The site also states, “The French are ready to make radical choices. That is good because we have a radical idea to propose to them.”

Speaking to NPR, one of the creators of the website who preferred to remain under wraps, said,”We were thinking about French politics and saying that we were fed up with the fact that we all the time had to vote against someone,” he says, “and how it would be cool to be able to vote for someone we admire. We came up with Obama.” Completely realising the futility of their attempt, for Obama is neither a French citizen nor speaks French, he further adds, “It’s definitely a joke. But it could make people think a little bit about what we could do differently in French politics. … the idea was to make people wake up.”

Meanwhile, as reported by NPR, the website is garnering a huge response with about 27,000 people already signing the petition. Moreover, the initiative has also become a hit among many Twitteratis.

