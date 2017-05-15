This story of a former sex worker finding love in a disabled beggar is winning hearts on the Internet

She had initially snubbed him away saying she did not have money to give a beggar, it was then when he took out the note and handed over to her. (Source: GMB Akash/ Facebook) She had initially snubbed him away saying she did not have money to give a beggar, it was then when he took out the note and handed over to her. (Source: GMB Akash/ Facebook)

Life can be harsh and sometimes even cruel and though it is said that love is the best medicine, it’s not easy to find it. Especially if you belong to section of society that’s mistreated, misrepresented and usually ostracised. But one unusual love-story of a prostitute finding love in a disabled beggar has left everyone in tears.

The amazing story of Rajiya Begum and Abbas Miah is winning hearts on the Internet. In a Facebook post shared by renowned photographer GMB Akash from Bangladesh, she narrates the hardships of her life. The elaborate post narrates how Begum was forced into prostitution and despite several attempts to escape from the dark world, she failed. Filled with anger and helplessness, she endured all the pain for her daughter, Tumpa. Though she never has the courage to tell her daughter, why she left home every night, she just gathered the courage to say, “I never wanted to work at night.”

The post elaborates how she never expected anyone to help her without “using her” or gaining something in return. But on one rainy night, when she was heartbroken a stranger in a wheelchair came forward and offered her money, without demanding anything. “For the first time in my life that evening someone gave me something without using me. That day I cried deeply while returning to my hut. That day for the first time I felt loved,” the post says.

Touched by the warm gesture, Begum walked the streets for many days looking for the kind man, until she found him sitting under a tree. She learnt that his wife had left him because of his disability. “By gaining a lot of courage I told him that I won’t be able to love again but I could push his wheelchair for lifetime. That moment, he smiled and said, ‘Not everyone can push wheelchair without love’,” it reads.

The duo connected and bonded over sorrows and difficulties and are married for four years now. Though everything is not all rosy, but Abbas Miah has kept his promise and never let Rajiya Begum cry ever again “standing under any unknown tree”.

