Former Mexico President’s response to Donald Trump on money to be spent on the ‘Great Wall’ is hilarious

Former Mexico president has a message for Donald Trump Former Mexico president has a message for Donald Trump

Throughout his presidential campaign, president-elect Donald Trump said that he’ll build “impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall” between the United States and Mexico. He has been insisting that he’ll get Mexico to pay for it too. How does he plan to do that when the country has repeatedly denied to pay? According to BBC, Trump plans to ransom the country by increasing fees on the Visa, or block undocumented imigrants from sending money home by using US Patriot Act which forbids funding for terrorism.

But Trump is hell-bent on telling US taxpayers that he’ll get Mexico to pay. The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!” he tweeted.

But looks like former Mexico President Vicente Fox Quesada had had enough and couldn’t help but take to Twitter to vent out. His response is winning the Internet.

“TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that f**ken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it,” he tweeted along with a few other messages.

He also called the monument ‘racist’ and said he’ll never be able to keep this promise. “Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument. Another promise he can’t keep,” he wrote.

Read the tweets here.

This is how people reacted to Quesada’s post.

