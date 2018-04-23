‘You need strong arms, not smooth arms, on a sports field’: former Pakistani cricket captain Sana Mir to young girls

Sana Mir, in the post also revealed why she never endorsed beauty products. (Source: Sana Mir/Facebook) Sana Mir, in the post also revealed why she never endorsed beauty products. (Source: Sana Mir/Facebook)

One might choose to disagree but the definition of beauty as advertised and perpetuated by commercials is far from what it actually is. In the recent past, actors like Sonam Kapoor have spoken up on this issue, and adding her voice to the list is former captain of the Pakistan national women’s cricket team Sana Mir.

Triggered by a hair removal cream campaign that “magnifies a girl’s concern about how she looks on a basketball court,” Mir, in a long Facebook post, emphasised that girls need strong arms and not smooth arms on a sports field. Speaking on the constant objectification of women, she wrote how it “infuriates her” and so does the fact that no one speaks up. “I have seen very few sponsors or celebrities actually take a stand to support women being comfortable in their own skin,” she wrote. “Are the talent, passion and skill of a girl not enough for her to play sports?” she asked in the same post.

Reasoning why she had rejected “several offers to endorse beauty products,” she wrote, “I want young girls with a passion for sports to know that all they need for a practice session are the will to succeed, comfortable shoes and clothes, a water bottle and a cap if it’s hot.”

She ended her note with a request. “I request all sponsors and celebrities to ensure that when we engage young girls to fulfil their dreams, we show them a path that gives them actual confidence rather than disabling them by making them self-conscious.”

“To all young girls out there who aspire to take up sports.

Make no mistake: you need strong arms, not smooth arms, on a sports field.

We – corporate sponsors and celebrities – always talk about our concern regarding the objectification of women in different professional settings. It infuriates us most of the time. We see endless posts and statuses on social media expressing our anger. But when it’s time to walk the talk, I have seen very few sponsors or celebrities actually take a stand to support women being comfortable in their own skin. One of the ad campaigns that has finally pushed me to come forward with my concern is the latest campaign by a company promoting a hair removal cream.

I have come to know that it’s a campaign for both Pakistan and India. It’s magnifying a girl’s concern about how she looks on a basketball court. The worst thing is that instead of sending a message to young girls that the colour or texture of their skin does not matter, we are promoting body shaming and objectification.

Are the talent, passion and skill of a girl not enough for her to play sports?

There are female sports icons around the world who have made their way to the top because of their skill, talent and hard work, not because of the colour or texture of their skin.

During my 12 years as a sportswoman in Pakistan, I have rejected several offers to endorse beauty products just for this reason: I want young girls with a passion for sports to know that all they need for a practice session are the will to succeed, comfortable shoes and clothes, a water bottle and a cap if it’s hot.

I request all sponsors and celebrities to ensure that when we engage young girls to fulfill their dreams, we show them a path that gives them actual confidence rather than disabling them by making them self-conscious.”

