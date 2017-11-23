Top Stories

‘What a GOAL!’ Ryan Colclough rushed for son’s birth after scoring two; Twitterati poured in wishes

British football club Wigan Athletic's Ryan Colclough hit two goals and the team won the match. On the same day, he was blessed with a baby boy making his day perfect - both on and off the field!

November 23, 2017
footballer Ryan Colclough, ritish football club Wigan Athletic Footballer Ryan Colclough had a great day both on and off the field. (Source: DavidSharpe9/Twitter)
When Ryan Colclough went on to play the match on November 22, he wasn’t aware that after two goals he will have to leave the field. Apparently, during the match, Colclough’s father gave him a signal to indicate that his partner’s water had broken. Without a second thought, the British football club Wigan Athletic’s footballer raced to the car outside the stadium that was waiting for him as he didn’t want to miss the birth of his child.

According to the media reports, the 22-year-old winger said that it was a “great feeling” to witness the birth of his second son. “The night was overwhelming both on and off the pitch,” he said. Read this tweet that the his team Wigan Athletic FC posted on Twitter.

Dressed in his football clothes, Colclough rushed to the hospital to be with his partner in the crucial hour. The couple has named their newborn son Harley Thomas. The series of good news didn’t stop there and his team Wigan Athletic won the game 3-0.

Delighted to hear the news, Netizens didn’t miss the chance to congratulate the player on the micro-blogging website. Read some reactions here.

