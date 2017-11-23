‘What a GOAL!’ Ryan Colclough rushed for son’s birth after scoring two; Twitterati poured in wishes

Footballer Ryan Colclough had a great day both on and off the field. (Source: DavidSharpe9/Twitter) Footballer Ryan Colclough had a great day both on and off the field. (Source: DavidSharpe9/Twitter)

When Ryan Colclough went on to play the match on November 22, he wasn’t aware that after two goals he will have to leave the field. Apparently, during the match, Colclough’s father gave him a signal to indicate that his partner’s water had broken. Without a second thought, the British football club Wigan Athletic’s footballer raced to the car outside the stadium that was waiting for him as he didn’t want to miss the birth of his child.

According to the media reports, the 22-year-old winger said that it was a “great feeling” to witness the birth of his second son. “The night was overwhelming both on and off the pitch,” he said. Read this tweet that the his team Wigan Athletic FC posted on Twitter.

👶⚽️⚽️ Two goals for @ry_coco tonight! Subbed off and on his way to hospital as his partner has gone into labour! 🔵⚪️ #wafc pic.twitter.com/fR7r49v4dW — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) November 21, 2017

Dressed in his football clothes, Colclough rushed to the hospital to be with his partner in the crucial hour. The couple has named their newborn son Harley Thomas. The series of good news didn’t stop there and his team Wigan Athletic won the game 3-0.

Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Efvjk9P3sw — David Sharpe (@DavidSharpe91) November 21, 2017

Delighted to hear the news, Netizens didn’t miss the chance to congratulate the player on the micro-blogging website. Read some reactions here.

What a GOAL Ryan 👍 — joseph p jones (@gypsycouncil1) November 22, 2017

Priceless — Mr Cee (@Mr_KCee) November 22, 2017

Let the goals ne dedicated to his son.. He is a blessing to him. And he is welcome to this world. What a great way to be welcome… Coolheaded player.. 💪👏👏👼 — guardian_angel😇😇 (@raphy_cool) November 23, 2017

Congratulations Daddy, and welcome to the world little man — Hayley Barber (@missmontanah) November 22, 2017

Lovely heart warming story. Many congratulations on both wins x — Peter Curwood (@midhurst_pete) November 22, 2017

Glad he left the game to be with his wife. A true mark of a good man. Congratulations, Ryan! — Katie (@Chica1988) November 22, 2017

That’s so nice to see footballers with compassion and empathy — EllaS❤️’s poetry+💒 (@EllaSanderson2) November 22, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd