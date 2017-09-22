Only in Express

Footballer John Terry is ‘disgusted’ with Gold Flake for ‘using’ his image on cigarette packets, again!

A screenshot of what could come across as Terry's Snapchat or Instagram story has been doing the rounds of the Internet of late.
For those who don’t know him, John Terry is a professional English football player and is the captain of EPL club Aston Villa. But many Indians, especially those who smoke, may have seen a face similar to him on their cigarette packets. Confused?

Terry has posted a story on Instagram expressing his frustration with Indian brand Gold Flake for ‘using’ his image on their cigarette packets along with the ‘smoking kills’ warning. He had taken legal course against the company back in 2012 when he first spotted it. His representatives had said then that he had never given his consent for his image to be used on the packets.

“Disgusting from this company Gold Flake using my image on their cigarettes. I hate smoking !!!” read the former England captain’s message on the story that has the photo of a cigarette packet.

According to a 2012 Guardian report, the image was produced by the Directorate of Visual Publicity (DVP). “We sent the creative to the health ministry and they then cleared it and circulated it. But how Terry’s picture got to be used is not clear,” KS Dhatwalia, the additional general of DVP, is quoted saying.

Here are some of the reactions it has generated on social media.

