Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: It’s raining memes and jokes on Twitter

Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather was anticipated to become the richest fight in history! When McGregor challenged Mayweather for a bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with thousands in attendance and millions watching at home, he would have gone in thinking two things: to take home, quite possibly, the biggest payday in boxing and second would be to end Mayweather’s 49-0 record.

Mayweather, who had guaranteed an early finish to the 12-round contest, made good on his promise when he pinned a brave-but-limited McGregor on the ropes and mercilessly hammered the Irishman before referee Robert Byrd stepped in to halt the bout.

As the match proceeded, it was only normal for fans to shares their views and predictions online. But it seems even before the bout was announced, someone predicted not only what the result would be but also encapsulated the vigour of the fight — and no points for guessing, it was The Simpsons. Yes, in 1991, the super popular show aired a similar bout between Drederick Tatum, the heavyweight champion, and Homer Simpson. the epic fight had a few shots very similar to McGregor vs Mayweather match, and Twitterati could not miss the coincidence, yet again. Right from Mayweather’s punches matching with Tatum to Simpson’s tongue-out after a blow that saw an uncanny similarity to McGregor’s expressions, fans were stunned.

Here’s the bout from The Simpson’s episode:

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the coincidence:

How come Simpons always know what happens next ? #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/XA2BkNcwIH — It’s Nelson (@famousgists) August 27, 2017

When the Simpson’s predict what will happen in the #MayweathervMcgregor fight lol pic.twitter.com/vVnMQ6iIw8 — I’m Not Famous (@AdandeLawrence) August 27, 2017

But this was not the only thing that ruled Twitterverse. The pair’s hugging was compared with the best on-screen embrace, and people couldn’t decide who did it better – Jack and Rose in Titanic or the boxing champions! McGregor was also compared to Marouane Fellaini and the photo comparisons are winning big time on social media.

Hold me tight and don’t let go #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/2jUzeF7SeD — Fraser Doig (@fraser_doig) August 27, 2017

A love story that lasted 10 rounds #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/18XYDW7TL7 — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) August 27, 2017

Mayweather and McGregor are low key spooning at least once every round … #MayweatherVsMacgregor 🥊🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/WESpgAN2w2 — Ken Akande (@kennyakande26) August 27, 2017

This is probably the best meme I’ve seen all night, lol.#MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/jyVw9ewuxi — Haven ⚜️ (@Haven_CS) August 27, 2017

Mayweather and Mcgregor tonight after all this hugging going on #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/OxBb8xaPx0 — 21 Sadness (@_CupcakeCake) August 27, 2017

Who got off worse. 😂 RT for McGregor. Fav for Fellaini pic.twitter.com/WQP1RK7WNy — Yizzi Boateng (@yizzi25) August 27, 2017

And as there’s no denying that the match went down pretty much as predicted, Tweeple ruled that it was ‘money’ that was the big match winner. Twitter has been flooded with money jokes and memes and it’s hilarious.

When you realise you’ve made more money in one night than most people make in a lifetime #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/29bF5PpkW2 — Dann Williams (@dw_film) August 27, 2017

Connor and Floyd together after the fight #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/hbr6rETfHX — Tyler Lappe (@tyler_lapp3) August 27, 2017

Of course, McGregor’s punching shots and his loss too became a hit meme

Not a boxing fan but I could not resist! #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/eIWmlRbUVG — Vanessa Da Silva (@VanessaDaSilva) August 27, 2017

Me going into 2017 vs. 2017 at me #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/SdIB05Rl3b — cancelled (@thisTisdelicios) August 27, 2017

All I can think about during this #MayweathervMcgregor fight pic.twitter.com/ZGLMPmg879 — Kaylie Shingleton (@kaylie_shing) August 27, 2017

