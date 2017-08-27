Only in Express

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: It’s raining memes and jokes on Twitter

From Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather "spooning" on the ring to the result being predicted by The Simpsons, Twitterati can't keep calm even after the match was over. From memes on McGregor's loss to memes on those who saw the match "for free", the microblogging site is flooded with #MayweathervMcgregor jokes.

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, mayweather vs mcgregor, mayweather vs mcgregor jokes, mayweather vs mcgregor memes, mayweather vs mcgregor match, mayweather vs mcgregor simpsons, mayweather vs mcgregor spooning, sports news, indian express Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather ‘hugging’ was compared with the best on-screen embrace, and people couldn’t decide who did it better — Jack and Rose in Titanic or the boxing champions! (Source: Twitter)
Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather was anticipated to become the richest fight in history! When McGregor challenged Mayweather for a bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with thousands in attendance and millions watching at home, he would have gone in thinking two things: to take home, quite possibly, the biggest payday in boxing and second would be to end Mayweather’s 49-0 record.

Mayweather, who had guaranteed an early finish to the 12-round contest, made good on his promise when he pinned a brave-but-limited McGregor on the ropes and mercilessly hammered the Irishman before referee Robert Byrd stepped in to halt the bout.

As the match proceeded, it was only normal for fans to shares their views and predictions online. But it seems even before the bout was announced, someone predicted not only what the result would be but also encapsulated the vigour of the fight — and no points for guessing, it was The Simpsons. Yes, in 1991, the super popular show aired a similar bout between Drederick Tatum, the heavyweight champion, and Homer Simpson. the epic fight had a few shots very similar to McGregor vs Mayweather match, and Twitterati could not miss the coincidence, yet again. Right from Mayweather’s punches matching with Tatum to Simpson’s tongue-out after a blow that saw an uncanny similarity to McGregor’s expressions, fans were stunned.

Here’s the bout from The Simpson’s episode:

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the coincidence:

But this was not the only thing that ruled Twitterverse. The pair’s hugging was compared with the best on-screen embrace, and people couldn’t decide who did it better – Jack and Rose in Titanic or the boxing champions! McGregor was also compared to Marouane Fellaini and the photo comparisons are winning big time on social media.

And as there’s no denying that the match went down pretty much as predicted, Tweeple ruled that it was ‘money’ that was the big match winner. Twitter has been flooded with money jokes and memes and it’s hilarious.

Of course, McGregor’s punching shots and his loss too became a hit meme

 

With Reuters inputs.

