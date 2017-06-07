Florida mom gives birth to 13-pound baby: ‘It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly’

Did she really give birth to a 13-pound baby? (Source: Erica Benett/Twitter) Did she really give birth to a 13-pound baby? (Source: Erica Benett/Twitter)

A Florida woman was astounded when she gave birth to a baby weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounches. As unbelievable as it may sound, it’s true. Christine Corbitt, is doing well and is safe and healthy now, according to reports. Corbitt says she knew her stomach was undeniably huge as she approached the end of her pregnancy, but she didn’t know how big until Carleigh Brooke Corbitt arrived via C-section on May 15.

Corbitt told Action News Jax that she heard laughter as the doctor was delivering the babyin Orange Park, adding that it “looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly.”

Husband Larry Corbitt says the diapers they had on hand don’t fit baby Carleigh. He says she’s already in size 3 diapers. He says the baby’s due date wasn’t until May 20 or 21, so she would have been even bigger had she not arrived early. The parents say their baby girl is “gorgeous.”

“I’ve had nine- and 10-pound babies and I figured maybe she’d be 10 pounds. I’d have another 10-pound baby, but she was a surprise,” Corbitt said.

13 pounds, 5 ounces! 👶🏻 I’ll show you Carleigh’s large entry into the world and the team effort behind her birth, @ 5:55 on @ActionNewsJax. pic.twitter.com/ZtM9aUoDpG — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

2) We were there for Carleigh’s 3-week checkup today. She’s happy, alert and has gained 5 ounces. pic.twitter.com/CygehZAqnn — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

3) Carleigh’s mom is used to big babies (her first two were 9 and 10 pounds), but Carleigh was a surprise to say the least. pic.twitter.com/hQpq6ji7IJ — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

4) Carleigh’s newborn pictures are so cute! Her personality is already shining through. pic.twitter.com/PqkTTkLUfn — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

The news report also said that Carleigh had to stay in the NICU for some time while her blood sugar levels were checked and she got the all-clear. “Carleigh was decked out in pink and white and didn’t fuss a bit. She’s clearly happy and healthy, but struggled with gestational diabetes early on,” the news report read. Sharing her feelings after she and her baby are doing well, Corbitt said with a smile, “I’m done. I’m done. No more babies for me.”

