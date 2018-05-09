Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
‘Kart goes to Mart’: Flipkart is now Walmart’s and Twitter is full of ‘wedding’ jokes

Have you seen the buzz around Walmart acquiring Flipkart on social media? A celebrity wedding or simply an e-commerce deal, Twitterati are always up for some fun "wedding" jokes and memes.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 5:00:22 pm
flipkart, walmart, walmart buys flipkart, SoftBank founder CEO Masayoshi Son, US-based retailer Walmart, flipkart meme, indian express Buzz is that Walmart has now acquired Flipkart, and Twitterati can’t stop cracking jokes. (Source: Reuters)
No sooner did the news of Walmart acquiring Flipkart — one of India’s biggest online retailer — break out on social media, it grabbed many eyeballs. SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son confirmed that the US-based retailer Walmart will acquire a controlling stake in Flipkart, making it the biggest deal in India’s e-commerce sector, at an estimated $15-20 billion.

The e-commerce portal was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007. While Flipkart initially sold books online, it soon turned into a major game player in the online shopping sector. According to the reports from Bloomberg, the company has more than 100 million users registered on its site and the company sells eight million products in over 80 categories.

A celebrity wedding or simply an e-commerce deal, Twitterati are always up for some fun “wedding” jokes and memes. So, as soon as the news created a buzz on social media, people started posting a series of jokes. “Who called it ‘Walmart is buying Flipkart’ and not a ‘Fai-Retail Wedding’?” one user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions.

What are your thoughts about the Walmart-Flipkart union? Tell us in the comments below.

