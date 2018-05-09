‘Kart goes to Mart’: Flipkart is now Walmart’s and Twitter is full of ‘wedding’ jokes

Buzz is that Walmart has now acquired Flipkart, and Twitterati can’t stop cracking jokes. (Source: Reuters) Buzz is that Walmart has now acquired Flipkart, and Twitterati can’t stop cracking jokes. (Source: Reuters)

No sooner did the news of Walmart acquiring Flipkart — one of India’s biggest online retailer — break out on social media, it grabbed many eyeballs. SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son confirmed that the US-based retailer Walmart will acquire a controlling stake in Flipkart, making it the biggest deal in India’s e-commerce sector, at an estimated $15-20 billion.

The e-commerce portal was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007. While Flipkart initially sold books online, it soon turned into a major game player in the online shopping sector. According to the reports from Bloomberg, the company has more than 100 million users registered on its site and the company sells eight million products in over 80 categories.

A celebrity wedding or simply an e-commerce deal, Twitterati are always up for some fun “wedding” jokes and memes. So, as soon as the news created a buzz on social media, people started posting a series of jokes. “Who called it ‘Walmart is buying Flipkart’ and not a ‘Fai-Retail Wedding’?” one user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions.

Now that Walmart is buying Flipkart, what should its new name be? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 9, 2018

Walmart buys flipkart and there lie in rest the founders of flip kart finally to have earned a good amount out of their shitty project. — Torr, Zero Torr (@ze_wanderer) May 9, 2018

So many famous marriages this year in India : Sonam – Anand

Isha – Anand

Aakash – Shloka

Walmart – Flipkart — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 7, 2018

Why Walmart purchased Flipkart for $20 Billion?

They could have downloaded it for free from playstore!#FlipkartWalmartDeal #WalmartFlipkartDeal — Republic Of Bakchodi (@followTheGupta) May 9, 2018

Who called it ‘Walmart is buying Flipkart’ and not a ‘Fai-Retail Wedding’? — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) May 9, 2018

What are your thoughts about the Walmart-Flipkart union? Tell us in the comments below.

