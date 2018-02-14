Love is (literally) in the air: Flight draws gigantic heart in the sky on Valentine’s Day

Love is literally in the air this Valentine’s Day! (Source: flightradar24/Twitter) Love is literally in the air this Valentine’s Day! (Source: flightradar24/Twitter)

Valentine’s Day is here, and it is hard to escape all the gooey and mushy aura in the air. But, it seems like the Virgin Atlantic decided to take the celebration one notch higher as they followed a heart-shaped flight path from London Gatwick. On February 14, flight VS850P took off from London Gatwick and mapped out a heart-shaped vapour trail as it travelled over the south-west coast of England.

A special request was needed to be submitted by the airline to the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) to undertake this particular route as a part of training flight because it flew over British air space, according to a report by Independent.

“We had a training flight planned for February 14, and when we realised it was Valentine’s Day, we decided to have a little fun,” Captain JJ Burrows, director of aircraft operations for Virgin Atlantic told the news agency. “Our special heart-shaped flight took off from London Gatwick, travelling across the south of England and over the Cornish coast to form a heart shape at around 30,000ft,” he added. A post by Flightradar24 was shared on social media, where the fans could follow the journey live.

❤✈@VirginAtlantic is drawing a giant heart in the sky to celebrate #ValentinesDay2018✈❤ Follow live at http://t.co/g2xxOPgLRKpic.twitter.com/k8PgCkstZP — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 14, 2018

The aircraft used for the training flight was an Airbus A330 called HonkyTonk Woman and many were able to follow the progress of the flight by following VS850P on the Flightradar24 website.

