This family turned #fitnessgoals into #familygoals and lost weight in just 6 months

With New Year celebrations going on in full swing, fitness is on the list of many resolutions for 2018. But, a Chinese family took this goal seriously – with not just one person, but the whole family pledging to change their course of life and getting rid of those extra pounds. Remember that saying — “A family that eats together, stays together?” Well, they perfectly twisted it from “eating” together to “working out” together and have become a huge inspiration for many.

Jesse, who is a 32-year-old Chinese photographer, motivated his family to get fit and have a healthy lifestyle. Being a fitness freak himself, he motivated his wife to shed he post-pregnancy weight and made his dad quit alcohol too. Under his guidance, the family started going for brisk walks that gradually turned into jogging. Not only are the pictures inspiring, but they are quite intriguing too as they have been nicely strung together.

