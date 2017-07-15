Can you believe it? With flat belly and six-pack-abs, this model is 6-months pregnant!

While many kept asking where she has been ‘hiding’ the baby, others aspired to be fit like her. (Source: @sarahstage/Instagram) While many kept asking where she has been ‘hiding’ the baby, others aspired to be fit like her. (Source: @sarahstage/Instagram)

It has become a trend to flaunt pregnancy in style nowadays. From Kareena Kapoor to Lisa Haydon, Bollywood divas have been breaking taboos with utmost conviction. Hollywood stars like Natalie Portman and Beyonce also walked the Oscars red carpet flaunting their baby bump this time around. But, it’s not just Bollywood and Hollywood, sports stars have also broken all barriers with tennis star Serena Williams and marathon runner Alysia Montaño stealing the trophy at taxing sports events during pregnancy.

But, to top them all, 33-year-old pregnant model Sarah Stage has left the world baffled by flaunting her perfectly toned abs and flat belly in her recent photos. She is so slim and fit, that it is hard to believe she is 6-months pregnant!

The Los Angeles-based model has left everyone in frenzy on the Internet and people can’t believe she is 24 weeks pregnant. Stage shared her bikini-clad photos and even posted a nude one on her Instagram account. She had to face flak from a lot of expecting moms. Many even speculated that she was bluffing and was lying about her pregnancy.

However, this is not the first time she grabbed headlines. Two years back, during her first pregnancy with her son James, she drew similar flak on social media and sparked online debate. She maintained her svelte figure even then and shut all critics after she gave birth to a healthy baby who weighed around 9 lbs (pounds) at birth.

Take a look at her pictures below.

“Baby #2 is healthy and measuring just fine. I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves … we are all different that’s what makes us special and unique!,” she wrote on Instagram.

It all started after she posted a home workout video on her Instagram account doing ab crunches, dumbbell lunges, and planks while her two-year-old son, James, lies on her back. The video triggered a debate online and people slammed her. “I have a little bump, but this time I’m carrying a little bit differently,” she told PEOPLE while five months pregnant. “The doctor says the baby is a lot lower.”

Tweeple lost their calm completely seeing her figure and even dug out her old photos.

No chance is she 6 month pregnant. If she’s 6 month then I’m about 6 year pregnant 🤰🏽🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hHQWnAaVBK — Paul (@paul198677) July 13, 2017

If she’s 6 month pregnant I’m defos 9month pregnant with 5 twin elephants x http://t.co/AD4oOQNb4H — Nicole (@Nicolebrownn1) July 14, 2017

never thought i would say i wanted to look like a 6 month pregnant woman, ever, in my life… until now. http://t.co/l02cNUVGJQ — Dem (@demitsengas) July 14, 2017

6 months pregnant???? HOW??! Where tf is she keeping that baby 😳 pic.twitter.com/NZOI3otZe6 — abbie (@abbiedeans7) July 12, 2017

This was me at 6 months. Where’d you hide the baby 😅 pic.twitter.com/4zXUAyNGNv — oldsoul🦋 (@DiamondHydeia) July 12, 2017

I look more pregnant than her and I’m not even pregnant http://t.co/o0SHLG4epH — dem (@demiitri) July 13, 2017

Twitter medical experts right now pic.twitter.com/eEl9lv1ORX — uAunty wa maBadBitch (@tina_blackrose) July 13, 2017

this is 3 days before she gave birth to her first kid only gained 28lbs pic.twitter.com/kbq125cZB7 — princess familar (@flowrchai) July 13, 2017

My food belly bigger than her 6 month pregnant stomach 😭 http://t.co/8o1heoaqR9 — Hiba (@_HibsDontLie_) July 13, 2017

uhh, if she’s 6 month pregnant, im due tomorrow 😭 http://t.co/dRUKb1YgoP — mama 🌻 (@sophiadalyyy) July 13, 2017

A day after the baby is born she gone be like “time to get that pre baby bod back!” pic.twitter.com/CwKrX19WiR — Mark David Gonzalez (@markdgonz) July 13, 2017

Commenting on her Instagram posts, she clarified, “Baby is perfectly fine in my tummy nice and safe while I work out.”However, for other fitness enthusiasts, she warned, “My doctor has given me the OK to continue exercising while pregnant but if you’re expecting please check with your Dr. first since everyone is different!”

