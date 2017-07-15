Latest News

Can you believe it? With flat belly and six-pack-abs, this model is 6-months pregnant!

Even though fitness expert and mother of one Sarah Stage kept reaffirming that her workout regime has been approved by her doctor and her baby is fine, critics slammed her for neglecting her health and working too hard ignoring various risks during pregnancy.

It has become a trend to flaunt pregnancy in style nowadays. From Kareena Kapoor to Lisa Haydon, Bollywood divas have been breaking taboos with utmost conviction. Hollywood stars like Natalie Portman and Beyonce also walked the Oscars red carpet flaunting their baby bump this time around. But, it’s not just Bollywood and Hollywood, sports stars have also broken all barriers with tennis star Serena Williams and marathon runner Alysia Montaño stealing the trophy at taxing sports events during pregnancy.

But, to top them all, 33-year-old pregnant model Sarah Stage has left the world baffled by flaunting her perfectly toned abs and flat belly in her recent photos. She is so slim and fit, that it is hard to believe she is 6-months pregnant!

The Los Angeles-based model has left everyone in frenzy on the Internet and people can’t believe she is 24 weeks pregnant. Stage shared her bikini-clad photos and even posted a nude one on her Instagram account. She had to face flak from a lot of expecting moms. Many even speculated that she was bluffing and was lying about her pregnancy.

However, this is not the first time she grabbed headlines. Two years back, during her first pregnancy with her son James, she drew similar flak on social media and sparked online debate. She maintained her svelte figure even then and shut all critics after she gave birth to a healthy baby who weighed around 9 lbs (pounds) at birth.

“Baby #2 is healthy and measuring just fine. I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves … we are all different that’s what makes us special and unique!,” she wrote on Instagram.

It all started after she posted a home workout video on her Instagram account doing ab crunches, dumbbell lunges, and planks while her two-year-old son, James, lies on her back. The video triggered a debate online and people slammed her. “I have a little bump, but this time I’m carrying a little bit differently,” she told PEOPLE while five months pregnant. “The doctor says the baby is a lot lower.”

Tweeple lost their calm completely seeing her figure and even dug out her old photos.

Commenting on her Instagram posts, she clarified, “Baby is perfectly fine in my tummy nice and safe while I work out.”However, for other fitness enthusiasts, she warned, “My doctor has given me the OK to continue exercising while pregnant but if you’re expecting please check with your Dr. first since everyone is different!”

