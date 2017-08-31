Fitness buff creates Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in a minute

Can you beat him? (Source: Guinness World Records/YouTube) Can you beat him? (Source: Guinness World Records/YouTube)

An American fitness enthusiast has set a new Guinness World Record by performing the most number of pull-ups in one minute. Adam Sandel, a 31-year-old from the US, managed to complete as many as 51 pull-ups in a minute, breaking the previous record of 50.

“My goal is to push the boundaries of what is possible in pull-ups,” Sandel said. “A long-term goal of mine is to set as many Guinness World Records titles in pull-ups as I can,” he said.

The hotly contested title for ‘Most pull-ups in one minute’ requires the participants to follow certain guidelines, according to Guinness. These include making sure the body remains straight throughout and that the chin is raised above the level of the bar for each pull-up. Two of Sandel’s pull ups were disqualified by the record steam due to form errors. The 52nd attempt was disqualified as the hips flexed and the body bent when pulling up towards the bar. The last one was disqualified because it was completed after the time ended and the chin did not go above the bar.

A 1-minute 46-second video clip has emerged on the Internet and has collected more than 72,000 views. Not only does he show immense dedication, but doesn’t lose hope until the end. Even as he begins to slow down during the final minutes, he manages to beat the previous record. Sandel’s friend and fellow fitness record-break Ron Cooper was also there to encourage him.

Watch the video here.

Inspiring, isn’t it? Can you beat him?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd