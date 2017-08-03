FirstTimeISawMe: How dearth of diversity on-screen has everyone talking on Twitter

Twitter users are sharing stories about the first time they saw themselves truly represented in the media with the hashtag #FirstTimeISawMe. (Source: Twitter) Twitter users are sharing stories about the first time they saw themselves truly represented in the media with the hashtag #FirstTimeISawMe. (Source: Twitter)

Every year before the Oscars, there is a great buzz how artistes lose out on nominations based on their colour. Oscars 2017 made history with most black winners while 2016 saw no nomination for black actors. And if you think it is just restricted to Hollywood and Academy Awards, you are wrong. Over and over again, the debate about diversity on screen has come to limelight and fizzled out pretty soon. It’s not about colour but there is a great extent of racism too that can be seen in both cinema and TV shows. The question of diversity and all inclusive representation on screen in a positive light is a perennial issue. Now, Twitter users are sharing stories about the first time they saw themselves truly represented in the media with the hashtag #FirstTimeISawMe.

#FirstTimeISawMe flooded the micro-blogging site is and threw limelight on the representation in media and pop culture about the otherwise forgotten or sidelined categories. Many argued that white and Western characters populated the entertainment industry so much that it seemed like a “normal” practice.

From Will Smith in ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ and Wendy Wu in ‘Charlie’s Angles’ to Parminder Nagra in ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ – people are turning emotional as they share their encounters.

It all started after Netflix collaborated with Black Girl Nerds platform and iOne Digital’s Cassius publication to create the #FirstTimeISawMe campaign.

Let us know about the first time your felt you saw yourself represented in media, use the hashtag #FirstTimeISawMe! pic.twitter.com/dSdFcFsMvX — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 1, 2017

Netflix on August 1 launched its own diverse programmes the hashtag was intended to start a conversation about a diversified representation on screen. Though a marketing strategy, it clearly struck an emotional chord with the Twitterati. It also highlighted how stereotyping and poor representation has been for particular communities.

Watching my greatest inspiration @IAmCicelyTyson in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. #FirstTimeISawMe pic.twitter.com/hh0OgRU0UH — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 1, 2017

I first saw myself in Tia and Tamera on #SisterSister. Today, no one captures my life and views more than @azizansari. #firsttimeisawme #nyu pic.twitter.com/PUztlHIM0W — Jada Gomez (@JadaGomez) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe Sulu from “Star Trek”. An Asian man piloting a GD space ship. No wonder I got an engineering degree. http://t.co/15nc3E5LF3 — Eric R. Umali (@dark_wesley) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe was priyanka chopra in quantico – i had never thought that an indian woman would ever be in a western tv show as the lead pic.twitter.com/Alz5GJXZrK — kavs ☄️ (@drykavs) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe was the 1997 version of Cinderella. Seeing a Black woman help another Black woman rise above was a powerful moment for me. pic.twitter.com/7sWNW3GpNO — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) August 1, 2017

The #FirstTimeISawMe was in the Culture Shock episode of The Proud Family. I’ll never forget how emotional it made me at age 10. pic.twitter.com/mYrGYmTtv1 — Fatima (@fatimapuri) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe was Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. It was so refreshing to see a smart, sassy #AsianAmerican woman who was a badass! pic.twitter.com/X7Xpg6kJN6 — Reera Yoo (@reeraboo) August 3, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe was in Miranda, a character on “As Told By Ginger.” It was the first cartoon I watched with a confident, vocal Black girl. pic.twitter.com/krG3QeZliG — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe Parminder Nagra in Bend It Like Beckham: an Indian girl whose dreams were outside the norm of what’s expected. pic.twitter.com/5com3c3Og1 — Rukhmani K. Desai (@RukhDesai) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe

An early 90s Vogue spread wit Naomi Campbell & Beverly Peele made me LOVE the Beautiful Dark chocolate skin I am in😎 pic.twitter.com/BSB9yFUVrb — Pepsi Cola (@PepsiCola78910) August 1, 2017

Lavender from Matilda. A little black girl who loved to read?!?? I wanted to change my name. #FirstTimeISawMe pic.twitter.com/UokmAE34nz — Laticia Walker (@LaticiaSWalker) August 2, 2017

An awkward Mexican American finally made her way into our living rooms. ‘Like looking in a mirror. #FirstTimeISawMe pic.twitter.com/w56K43IcDD — Gina Ownby (@ownby_gina) August 1, 2017

Man I’m really thinking on the #FirstTimeISawMe gotta be will smith. Who the hell ain’t wanna be the fresh prince with fresh jays every week pic.twitter.com/uHI0xmRzyK — En Sabah Nur (@Sully_Mane) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe never forget the iconic wendy wu and my queen alex munday from charlie’s angels pic.twitter.com/RV3pMUPkDS — bri (@trcbri) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe being accurately portrayed was in Skam. I have never related so deeply to a character. pic.twitter.com/NEC3RpLG5j — ⁶ (@ovozainab) August 3, 2017

I honestly never saw myself fully represented until I started watching OITNB and saw Alison #FirstTimeISawMe pic.twitter.com/Q7bAubUKsV — Hoejabi (@beyshookk) August 3, 2017

Others who pointed out that it might not be a perfect representation, but what they felt were closer to their hearts, while some are still waiting to be represented.

#FirstTimeISawMe I still haven’t, but the closest I’ve gotten is Moana. pic.twitter.com/Cz0rOdzEJk — Lauren M 💖💛💙 (@lauren_manalo) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe Probably The Namesake when I was well into adulthood. But still haven’t seen a female desi version like me in pop culture. pic.twitter.com/TbxzgTXeQQ — LaVidaLopa (@LaVidaLopa) August 1, 2017

This was so important to me bc I still haven’t seen a Somali character on any tv show. #FirstTimeISawMe pic.twitter.com/qX4olZje2L — Phoebe Halliwell (@LadyOnTheMuna2) August 1, 2017

I’m still looking for a Black disabled woman in a wheelchair, but I do love Misty Knight, who is visibly disabled like me. #FirstTimeISawMe http://t.co/5PLatoI8V8 — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) August 1, 2017

