Latest News

#FirstTimeISawMe: How dearth of diversity on-screen has everyone talking on Twitter

It all started after Netflix collaborated with Black Girl Nerds platform and iOne Digital's Cassius publication to create the #FirstTimeISawMe campaign. Though a marketing strategy, it clearly struck an emotional chord with the Twitterati. It also highlighted how stereotyping and poor representation has been for particular communities.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 3, 2017 7:21 pm
first time i saw me, netflix, diversity in media, diversity in hollywood, diversity in popular cinema, black poplar characters, entertainment news, viral news, indian express Twitter users are sharing stories about the first time they saw themselves truly represented in the media with the hashtag #FirstTimeISawMe. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Every year before the Oscars, there is a great buzz how artistes lose out on nominations based on their colour. Oscars 2017 made history with most black winners while 2016 saw no nomination for black actors. And if you think it is just restricted to Hollywood and Academy Awards, you are wrong. Over and over again, the debate about diversity on screen has come to limelight and fizzled out pretty soon. It’s not about colour but there is a great extent of racism too that can be seen in both cinema and TV shows. The question of diversity and all inclusive representation on screen in a positive light is a perennial issue. Now, Twitter users are sharing stories about the first time they saw themselves truly represented in the media with the hashtag #FirstTimeISawMe.

#FirstTimeISawMe flooded the micro-blogging site is and threw limelight on the representation in media and pop culture about the otherwise forgotten or sidelined categories. Many argued that white and Western characters populated the entertainment industry so much that it seemed like a “normal” practice.

From Will Smith in ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ and Wendy Wu in ‘Charlie’s Angles’ to Parminder Nagra in ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ – people are turning emotional as they share their encounters.

It all started after Netflix collaborated with Black Girl Nerds platform and iOne Digital’s Cassius publication to create the #FirstTimeISawMe campaign.

Netflix on August 1 launched its own diverse programmes the hashtag was intended to start a conversation about a diversified representation on screen. Though a marketing strategy, it clearly struck an emotional chord with the Twitterati. It also highlighted how stereotyping and poor representation has been for particular communities.

 

Others who pointed out that it might not be a perfect representation, but what they felt were closer to their hearts, while some are still waiting to be represented.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 03: Latest News