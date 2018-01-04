Top News

Can you beat a first grader’s intense reply to this ‘simple’ riddle?

A teacher shared an interesting response that one of his students gave to a riddle he asked. While the riddle was easy, the response of the child was profound. Soon, the post went viral and left Twitterati wondering.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2018 5:58 pm
Twitter reaction, student's riddle reply, teacher posts students reply to riddle, riddle reply, Indian express, indian express news Profundity knows no age! (Source: Bret Turner/Twitter)
It isn’t rare for children to be curious about things around them and come up with questions. Moreover, when it comes to imagination, they do go all out of the box, often leaving adults wondering where they come up with those ideas. Something similar happened when a teacher asked his students a simple riddle but a particular response from one of them left him stunned. Bret Turner, a Twitter user, posted a riddle on his account and along with the picture shared the response of his student. In his post he wrote, “The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment.”

Soon after the post went viral with over 69,000 re-tweets and 2 million likes, at the time of writing.

Soon, people on social media started responding to the post and gave their opinions about the answer of the student. While some lauded the child for his intellect others stated that the answer was ‘rather interesting’. Check out some of the reactions of the post here:

Some people also gave grade and author suggestions for the student.

However, this isn’t the first time children have shown their brilliance:

