First dogs Bo and Sunny have been ambassadors to Americans, says White House

The first dogs Bo and Sunny have been ‘genuine ambassadors’ to the American people, the White House has said, a day after reports surfaced that one of the Obamas’ pets bit a guest at their official residence. “Both Bo and Sunny have been genuine ambassadors to the American people. Thousands of American people have had an opportunity to interact, play with those dogs, pet with those dogs,” the White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters at his daily news conference.

He was responding to a question on reports that the Portuguese Water Dog, Sunny had bit an 18-year-old girl at the White House. Asked about reports that there had been a similar incident involving the 4-year-old dog in the past, Earnest said, “I’m not aware that that has happened before.”

“I think that they have represented themselves and our country quite well in their status as the first dogs,” Earnest said as the press room burst into laughter.