Latest news

‘You’re too good for us, so you’re fired!’ Twitterati show how to #FireSomeonePolitely?

From being polite to pure savage, Twitterati came up with many creative ways of firing a person politely. For someone who is actually planning to fire his/her employees, these tweets could sure come handy.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: March 13, 2018 8:38 pm
#Firesomeonepolitely, twitterati how to fire someone nice, fire someone nicely, firing people, how to fire someone, how to fire someone nicely, indian express, indian express news Planning to fire someone? Give these tweets a try. (Source: Donald Trump/Wikimedia Commons)
Related News

While losing a job is surely devastating, it is often not easy to break the news to a person being fired. Many times companies outsource and hire specialised people to dismiss an employee to soften the blow. Playing the same game, Twitter handle Hashtag Roundup asked people to come up with polite ways of firing an employee.

In no time, people started responding to the tweet using the hashtag #FireSomeonePolitely. From responses like “We have to let you go. You are just too perfect for our company,” to “Sorry, you’ve been voted out of office by a well-informed electorate,” people came up with several innovating as well as snarky ways of politely firing an employee.

ALSO READ | 10 hilarious farewell cakes that would turn sad goodbyes happy!

It is quite amusing to note how there are so many ‘polite’ yet interesting ways of firing an individual. Here are some of the hilarious responses that the tweet garnered.

From being polite to pure savage, people came up with many creative ways of firing a person politely. For someone who is actually planning to fire his/her employees, these tweets could sure come handy.

Know a polite way of firing someone? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 13: Latest News