‘You’re too good for us, so you’re fired!’ Twitterati show how to #FireSomeonePolitely?

Planning to fire someone? Give these tweets a try. (Source: Donald Trump/Wikimedia Commons) Planning to fire someone? Give these tweets a try. (Source: Donald Trump/Wikimedia Commons)

While losing a job is surely devastating, it is often not easy to break the news to a person being fired. Many times companies outsource and hire specialised people to dismiss an employee to soften the blow. Playing the same game, Twitter handle Hashtag Roundup asked people to come up with polite ways of firing an employee.

In no time, people started responding to the tweet using the hashtag #FireSomeonePolitely. From responses like “We have to let you go. You are just too perfect for our company,” to “Sorry, you’ve been voted out of office by a well-informed electorate,” people came up with several innovating as well as snarky ways of politely firing an employee.

ALSO READ | 10 hilarious farewell cakes that would turn sad goodbyes happy!

It is quite amusing to note how there are so many ‘polite’ yet interesting ways of firing an individual. Here are some of the hilarious responses that the tweet garnered.

You’ve been promoted to customer #FireSomeonePolitely — Jeff Dwoskin – Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) March 12, 2018

Good news, you get to sleep in tomorrow!!#FireSomeonePolitely — Captain GayFace™🏳️‍🌈 (@LDsquidtastic) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely Will everyone with a job please take one step forward ……. not so fast, Benson. Can we talk? — Low Key Savage (@FrankRLax61) March 12, 2018

You deserve a better employer than me. I wish you well. #FireSomeonePolitely — Ross Wale Jr. (@siwaler) March 12, 2018

Have a Canadian do it.#FireSomeonePolitely — Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) March 12, 2018

It’s not you. It’s the 150 people who work with you. #FireSomeonePolitely — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely

I would like to invite you on a permanent vacation that won’t be paid, and I won’t be there. — Katt Funny (@KattFunny) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely we are firing our prettiest nicest employees…. *holds mirror infront of your face* — DreAMY (@SCHOENAMYYY) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely You no longer have a place on our payroll but you’ll always have a place in my heart. — Full of Frap (@FullofFrap) March 12, 2018

From being polite to pure savage, people came up with many creative ways of firing a person politely. For someone who is actually planning to fire his/her employees, these tweets could sure come handy.

“Our budget can no longer support the current staff.” *true story #FireSomeonePolitely — Sarah W. (@SportsLoverGirl) March 12, 2018

We noticed that your hours are 9:30 to 4:30 and we really need someone who works 9:00 to 5:00. #FireSomeonePolitely — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely It’s not you, its us. We were kind of looking for someone we had more in common with, like completing assignments on time…or at all. pic.twitter.com/R4m0z46enq — FirstAndMonday (@firstandmonday) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely

Employee of the Month ☺.. for the last time ..! pic.twitter.com/2WlzmIn4Kn — Ɉɇnnɨ 💋 (@Jeanne_Mystica) March 12, 2018

We think you need more free time on your hands… #FireSomeonePolitely — Geoffrey Gould (@realbadger) March 12, 2018

Know a polite way of firing someone? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd