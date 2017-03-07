Can you spot the woman? UN Women’s Day hard-hitting campaign on gender discrimination

Spot the woman! (Source: UN Women Egypt/Facebook) Spot the woman! (Source: UN Women Egypt/Facebook)

Why is gender a parameter to define the existence of a person at workplace? Man or woman, both should have equal rights and an equal stature while working at offices as they do the same amount of work, shouldn’t they? With a tagline that says, “Finding Women at Work Should Not be this Hard,” UN Women Egypt has launched a new print campaign titled “Finding Her” for the International Women’s Day that falls on March 8 this year.

Sharing the pictures, UN Women Egypt disclosed the details of the campaign on Facebook. “In preparation for International Women’s Day, UN Women Egypt launches new print campaign titled ‘Finding Her’ under the umbrella of UN Women’s global campaign ‘Planet 50-50 by 2030-Step it Up for Gender Equality’, which calls upon governments to make national commitments to address the challenges that are holding women and girls back from reaching their full potential,” the post on Facebook read.

“Highlighting women’s persistent low labor force participation rate and the importance of supporting an enabling environment for young women and women to become economically independent, DDB Dubai created the campaign for UN Women Egypt,” it also said.

With three print advertisements, the campaign challenges to find the only woman in different workplace settings, including technology, politics and science. The main message behind the campaign is to shed light on the importance of equal opportunities for Egyptian women to participate in the labor force and contribute to the development of the Egyptian society.

The illustrations mark the beginning of a different activities to be carried out in the coming weeks by UN Women Egypt in relation to the 2017 theme of the International Women’s Day — “Women in the Changing World of Work”.

See the pictures here:

(Source: UN Women Egypt/Facebook) (Source: UN Women Egypt/Facebook)

(Source: UN Women Egypt/Facebook) (Source: UN Women Egypt/Facebook)

(Source: UN Women Egypt/Facebook) (Source: UN Women Egypt/Facebook)

“In Egypt, according to CAPMAS (Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics), women’s participation in the labor force has been low and stagnant around 23 per cent over the years, despite rising educational attainment among women, and the narrowing of the gender gap in education. Research shows that gender parity in the workforce can increase Egypt’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 34 per cent. So, engaging women in the workforce does not only benefit the women and their families, but it also has great positive benefits for the country’s economy as a whole,” Jorg Schimmel, UN Women Country Director said in a Facebook post.

Commenting on the campaign, Firas Medrows, executive creative director of DDB Dubai, says in the post: “Even though the percentage of women in the workforce is so low, the issue still goes largely unnoticed. By creating these elaborate ads that you really spend time looking at, we wanted to raise awareness for the cause.”

So… can you spot the woman in them?

