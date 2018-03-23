VIDEO: Remember the fidget spinner? Here’s a tribute to its dying popularity

Discarded your fidget spinner? Watch this video and don’t miss the ending! (Source: DannyDutch/Twitter) Discarded your fidget spinner? Watch this video and don’t miss the ending! (Source: DannyDutch/Twitter)

Do you remember the fidget spinner? Yes, the spinning toy was actually created to help develop fine motor skills in autistic children but soon, started to be used as a great stress-buster – especially at workplaces. It was not only among the things that went viral in 2017, but gained much popularity on social media as well. There were reports that it could calm the nerves of people suffering from stress, anxiety or neurological disorders like autism or ADHD.

However, as we have seen in the past, the Internet can make something go crazy viral and forget it soon after. In recent times, there has been a decline in the popularity of the fidget spinner and it has been making people wonder if it marks the end of the demand for the toy. To show some love, a tweet from the Twitter handle DannyDutch surfaced on the micro-blogging site that shows the chain reaction theory, and is brilliantly designed with the help of fidget spinners.

Watch the video here.

The only correct use for fidget spinners. pic.twitter.com/pTdJ4SntFh — Daniel (@DannyDutch) March 20, 2018

Twitterati seem to be in love with the way the chain reaction was designed, especially the ending. This ultimate way of saying RIP to fidget has got many Netizens hooked.

As a dad of two young boys, I unfortunately am aware of them too much. — Daniel (@DannyDutch) March 21, 2018

I like the ending and got the joke to but great job doing it most took you a long time — Meme master 101 😂👌 (@Crazy1c1) March 20, 2018

Reminds me of downfall the classic 80’s game. pic.twitter.com/BA25rpGzv3 — jim (@mybeardishairy) March 22, 2018

Wow it’s amazing and… its like a model of a machine or proper process of work…really its supb..☺ — vinay sharma (@vinaysharma154) March 22, 2018

There used to be a time, when I was in school and college, summer holidays, when I had the time to do shit like this. — Pattabiraman K (@newyork_dc) March 21, 2018

Woahh. So aesthetically beautiful. 😱😍 — HQ (@echqeu) March 23, 2018

That is dope! — Michael Sweet (@LeroyTheLips) March 22, 2018

Give this person an award. http://t.co/PwZVE0CZoa — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 22, 2018

Summer break project 2018 http://t.co/658vOlQXIo — Sugandha Mukherjee (@Sugandhamukherg) March 22, 2018

Holy mother of god!! How much on the earth does it take to design such stuff! Who has got this much time and creativity to design such things? And most importantly – WHY! 🤔 http://t.co/WUWrcePtE2 — Sarsij Nayanam (@sarsij) March 22, 2018

I have a lot of pending work. This is what I spend my time watching… http://t.co/MBQv4qvcNp — Raghav Bali (@Rghv_Bali) March 22, 2018

I couldn’t care less if fidget spinners live or die, but that was a beautiful display of the conservation of energy. http://t.co/72pRPePBJH — ben drechsel (@bendrexl) March 21, 2018

Although the original source of the video is not known, the video had been viewed more than 67,000 times on this micro-blogging site, at the time of writing.

