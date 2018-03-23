Presents Latest News

VIDEO: Remember the fidget spinner? Here’s a tribute to its dying popularity

There has been a decline in the popularity of the fidget spinner in recent times. To show some love, a video posted by Twitter handle DannyDutch shows the chain reaction theory brilliantly designed with the help of fidget spinners.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2018 5:10 pm
Fidget Spinners, Fidget Spinners video, viral video of Fidget Spinners, Fidget Spinner's chain reaction
Do you remember the fidget spinner? Yes, the spinning toy was actually created to help develop fine motor skills in autistic children but soon, started to be used as a great stress-buster – especially at workplaces. It was not only among the things that went viral in 2017, but gained much popularity on social media as well. There were reports that it could calm the nerves of people suffering from stress, anxiety or neurological disorders like autism or ADHD.

However, as we have seen in the past, the Internet can make something go crazy viral and forget it soon after. In recent times, there has been a decline in the popularity of the fidget spinner and it has been making people wonder if it marks the end of the demand for the toy. To show some love, a tweet from the Twitter handle DannyDutch surfaced on the micro-blogging site that shows the chain reaction theory, and is brilliantly designed with the help of fidget spinners.

Watch the video here.

Twitterati seem to be in love with the way the chain reaction was designed, especially the ending. This ultimate way of saying RIP to fidget has got many Netizens hooked.

Although the original source of the video is not known, the video had been viewed more than 67,000 times on this micro-blogging site, at the time of writing.

