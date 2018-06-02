Special swimming lanes introduced for women in China; triggers gender debate

While both genders can swim in all the other lanes, particular lanes have been set aside for women — and both boys and men are barred from entering that area. (Source: Getty Images) While both genders can swim in all the other lanes, particular lanes have been set aside for women — and both boys and men are barred from entering that area. (Source: Getty Images)

A swimming pool in Guangzhou, south China, is being criticised after it catered one of its lanes exclusively to female swimmers. This has been done to accommodate women who are “less experienced in the water”, the manager of the Xijiao pool stated, according to a CGTN report.

While both genders can swim in all other lanes, particular lanes have been set aside for women — and both boys and men are barred from entering that area. The lanes will be assigned based on the proportion of female swimmers in the pool, a Southern Metropolis News report stated.

According to South China Morning Post, the move has been praised by many women. A woman told the news company that she likes the arrangement as women swimmers can swim in women lanes but those who swim well can always switch to the general lanes.

The seclusion of the lanes took place after women made complaints, the manager of the pool Huang Jiarun stated in the same report. In his statement, he said that there were some female customers who were being struck by fast-swimming males. Moreover, women swimmers who felt shy avoided the pool when it was crowded.

While the arrangement has also been praised by some male swimmers who say that after this move, they can swim faster, it has triggered a public discussion over whether it is fair or not.

As per the news report, some people stated that there should be a separate lane for men as well if they wanted to swim very fast. Many others said that this arrangement gave women a “different” treatment from men and is creating a “barrier”. Another user wondered whether this segregation would make women in general lanes any safer in case of sexual harassment.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd