Father’s Day 2017: You just can’t miss these hilarious memes on Twitter

Father’s Day is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June to honour dads, grandfathers, and all men who act as a father figures in our lives. And, this year, it falls on June 18! The contribution of dads in our lives can’t be neglected or taken for granted. It isn’t just a day to give gifts or send appreciation posts to fathers, but to express our heartfelt gratitude.

While some go to any means to make the day delightful, it’s surprising how some people forget to thank their parents even on the special day dedicated to them. Nevertheless, you don’t need a day to convey your feelings.

No matter what the occasion, there are some people who simply cannot back out from making fun of such days and it’s because of them that social media keeps buzzing with opinions, comments, jokes and memes. This time around too, it was no different. These Father’s Day memes will leave you giggling.

A bit ridiculous and a little inappropriate, but as hilarious as it can get, take a look at some Twitter reactions here.

Happy #FathersDay 2 da best dad in da world. luv u lotz like jelly totz. xoxoxoxoxox pic.twitter.com/PgzXWYXrXA — Paddy Power (@paddypower) 18 June 2017

That moment when you realise it’s #FathersDay. And you forgot to get him a card. And he’s giving you an expectant smile…

😱#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/oC3439XaRW — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) 18 June 2017

Happy I am your #FathersDay to the greatest dad’s in the galaxy… is the Force strong in your family? pic.twitter.com/ybp0THE7wl — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) 18 June 2017

Pic1 – Pakistan wishing #FathersDay to India. Pic2 – India blessing it’s son Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/G3GV4VTAPO — Deνιℓ 🇮🇳 (@ibeingdevil_) 18 June 2017

