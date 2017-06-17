Father’s Day 2017: These #DadQuotes on Twitter show the funny side of dads

These #DadQuotes will make you go ROFL-ing! (Source: Thinkstock Images) These #DadQuotes will make you go ROFL-ing! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Father’s Day is around the corner, and people are wondering how to surprise their dads on June 18 this year. A good gift can be a wonderful way of telling him how you feel to make the day special for him. With the day nearing, social media is buzzing with heartfelt videos and stories on father-kid relationships.

Amid the excitement, comedian and TV show host Jimmy Fallon started a quirky hashtag #DadQuotes on Twitter. “Hashtag game! Tweet out something weird, funny, or embarrassing your dad has said and tag it with # DadQuotes. Could be on the show!” he wrote.

Hashtag game! Tweet out something weird, funny, or embarrassing your dad has said and tag it with #DadQuotes. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 14, 2017

As if Tweeple was just waiting for it, the social media networking site was soon buzzing with a string of hilarious dad jokes. From sarcastic to sassy and sleazy, the jokes will leave you roaring with laughter. Here are some of the best tweets that you simply cannot miss before Father’s Day.

Whenever I would tell my dad that I was going to the bathroom he would reply, “mention my name and you’ll get a good seat!” #DadQuotes — Jay McArthur (@jaymcarthur1025) June 14, 2017

When I was starting my business my dad told me “Business is risky but it gives you whiskey” 🙈🙋🏻 #DadQuotes — pooja dhingra (@poojadhingraa) June 14, 2017

Dad is a big Pokémon Go player. Once while folding clothes he exclaimed “ALRIGHT I caught all the laundrymon” #DadQuotes — Sharon Strongjaw (@krut0on) June 14, 2017

My first boyfriend played the saxophone in a ska band. When my dad met him, he told him to practice “safe sax” 🤦🏼‍♀️ #dadquotes — Jessica 🌟 (@jessicazap14) June 14, 2017

My Dad used to ask us to turn up the tv by saying “make them people talk louder” #DadQuotes — Sarahjane (@sarahjane2885) June 14, 2017

My dad always says, “I’m a fart smeller…I mean a smart feller.” #Dadquotes — Meg (@MeggieMagoo316) June 14, 2017

Fathers are one of the biggest inspirations for children, and it is through them that they learn to see the world. You may not be able to repay him for everything he’s done for you, but you can always get him something that he cherishes all his life on this day.

The day is celebrated all across the globe to pay a tribute to fathers and father figures. Expressing gratitude for the little things they do to make their child’s lives better, the day is marked on the third Sunday on June in many countries.

