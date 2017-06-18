Father’s Day 2017: Funny dads explain the special day in sarcastic tweets

These funny tweets on Father’s Day will leave you in splits! (Source: Thinkstock Images) These funny tweets on Father’s Day will leave you in splits! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A father and child’s relationship is special in many ways. It is through him that the little one learns to see the world and takes his first step. To celebrate the day, kids plan to surprise dads by gifting them something they would cherish all their lives. However, some tend to forget the day or instead get something silly just because they have to.

A few daddies took to Twitter to explain the day in their words and give it a funny and sarcastic twist. From expressing that all they need is a “good sleep” on Father’s Day to divulging how a gift they got made it the “worst Father’s Day ever” — these comical fathers have posted some of the most amusing tweets.

One of them wrote, “I don’t care what my family gets me for Father’s Day as long as they don’t waste $7 on a gift bag and tissue paper to put it in,” and another one tweeted, “8am. 9yo: Dad! Have you seen my iPad? Oh… And happy Father’s Day. Glad I made it in the top two of his priorities today.” Revealing what he wanted most on the day, another Twitter user posted, “My wife and kids are out buying me a father’s day gift. What they don’t realize is they already gave me the greatest gift of all: Silence.”

Read some of the best tweets here that will make you go ROFL-ing.

My 4 yr old son gave me a hand made card for Father’s Day. Maybe for Christmas I’ll draw him a picture of some toys. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 20, 2010

I don’t care what my family gets me for Father’s Day as long as they don’t waste $7 on a gift bag and tissue paper to put it in. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 17, 2016

I’ve never been the most active da in the world, but happy #FathersDay to me anyway. pic.twitter.com/oNpXLNS0Bx — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) June 18, 2017

Mothers Day: Dad takes family out.

Children’s Day: Dad takes family out.#FathersDay: Dad takes family out. Good dads are heroes abeg! ✊🏾 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) June 18, 2017

Now that the kids are asleep I can enjoy Father’s Day. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 18, 2012

8am.

9yo: Dad! Have you seen my iPad? Oh… And happy Father’s Day.

Glad I made it in the top two of his priorities today. — No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) June 19, 2016

Father’s Day means I let him be a dad while I go get a pedicure, right? — OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) June 15, 2014

Kids: [in unison] Happy Father’s Day! Me: I love y- Kids: [back to regularly scheduled chaos]#HappyFathersDay — The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) June 19, 2016

My wife and kids are out buying me a father’s day gift. What they don’t realize is they already gave me the greatest gift of all: Silence. — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) June 20, 2015

6yo tells me all he wants to do today. Me: I thought it was Father’s Day not Son’s day. Son: It’s also Sunday!#DadJokes work in reverse. — Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) June 21, 2015

Hilarious, aren’t they?

