Father’s Day 2017: Funny dads explain the special day in sarcastic tweets

A few daddies took to Twitter to explain Father's Day in their own words and gave it a funny and sarcastic twist.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2017 6:06 pm
These funny tweets on Father's Day will leave you in splits!

A father and child’s relationship is special in many ways. It is through him that the little one learns to see the world and takes his first step. To celebrate the day, kids plan to surprise dads by gifting them something they would cherish all their lives. However, some tend to forget the day or instead get something silly just because they have to.

A few daddies took to Twitter to explain the day in their words and give it a funny and sarcastic twist. From expressing that all they need is a “good sleep” on Father’s Day to divulging how a gift they got made it the “worst Father’s Day ever” — these comical fathers have posted some of the most amusing tweets.

One of them wrote, “I don’t care what my family gets me for Father’s Day as long as they don’t waste $7 on a gift bag and tissue paper to put it in,” and another one tweeted, “8am. 9yo: Dad! Have you seen my iPad? Oh… And happy Father’s Day. Glad I made it in the top two of his priorities today.” Revealing what he wanted most on the day, another Twitter user posted, “My wife and kids are out buying me a father’s day gift. What they don’t realize is they already gave me the greatest gift of all: Silence.”

Read some of the best tweets here that will make you go ROFL-ing.

Hilarious, aren’t they?

