Farah Khan-Shirish Kunder’s cute banter on Twitter is ‘Awww-dorable’

Director Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder are known for being a cool couple. While Khan is popular for her outspoken approach towards life, hubby Kunder is known for his witty comments that are also laced with sarcasm at times. What’s interesting is that both the celebrities don’t shy away from talking to each other on social media. Recently, the duo indulged in a cute banter on Twitter, where Kunder tweeted some ‘necessary’ tips that would help every woman who chooses to have a facial session. Kunder wrote, “Beauty Tip: Apply face mask. You will look scary. Remove face mask after 5 minutes. Anything will be an improvement”.

Here is what Kunder said about a facial mask.

Beauty Tip: Apply face mask.

You will look scary.

Remove face mask after 5 minutes.

Anything will be an improvement. — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) February 21, 2018

To which Khan replied, “Last time I removed the mask u screamed longer”.

Last time I removed the mask u screamed longer😡 http://t.co/t9CyuzHah4 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 22, 2018

The cute exchange proves that humour is very important for a relationship to survive and it’s probably the reason why this couple is going strong on the personal front. They are blessed with triplets and keep posting pictures of them on their social media accounts. We look forward to seeing much more of this cute pair.

Which is your favourite Bollywood couple? Let us know in the comments section below.

