Can you guess why this adorable family portrait has become a hilarious Internet sensation?

The Internet is full of awesome photoshopped images, and there are countless more disastrously edited ones as well that give us much-needed entertainment during a dull office day. Well, here’s an addition to the latter category that this American family will remember for posterity. When the Zarings hired a photographer to click – what they had hoped would be – a lovely family portrait, they had hardly imagined their album would go viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons.

Pam Dave Zaring posted her family portrait on Facebook – thankfully in good humour – and this will make the family photos Hall of Fame, thanks to the ‘amazing’ editing skills of the self-claimed professional photographer she had hired. “She said that the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos,” wrote Zaring in her post.

She shared the bunch of pictures – much to the delight of many – with the note: “This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us. She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up again, this is NOT a joke – final product.”

Check out the pictures here.

Meanwhile, Netizens are in hysterics over the pictures. “And to think: this might be what you will be remembered for. At least you’re… “smiling”?” said one of the Facebook users.

